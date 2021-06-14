YouTube bans election, alcohol and prescription drug ads from its masthead
YouTube is banning several types of advertisers from one of the most prominent spots on its homepage.
The video streaming platform said Monday that it will ban ads related to gambling, alcohol and prescription drugs, as well as political and election ads, from its masthead — the banner displayed at the top of its website and apps.
“We believe this update will build on changes we made last year to the masthead reservation process and will lead to a better experience for users,” a spokesperson for Google, which owns YouTube, said in a statement to CNN Business.
The news was first reported by Axios.
This is the second big change in less than a year to YouTube’s masthead policies, after banning advertisers in November from reserving the spot for a full day.
YouTube’s policies have come under intense scrutiny in recent years, particularly around its approach to misinformation and hate speech. The video service was one of three platforms last year to agree to an outside audit of its policies against harmful content, along with Facebook and Twitter, after pressure from major advertisers.
CDC suspends import of dogs from countries with high rabies risk
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday it will suspend the import of dogs from more than 100 countries where rabies still spreads among dogs.
The decision will affect dog rescue missions, imports from dog breeders and people bringing in pets, the CDC said.
It’s because of a combination of factors — the pandemic, a lack of facilities for quarantining dogs safely and three recent incidents of infected dogs that were brought into the country, the CDC said.
“This suspension applies to all dogs, including puppies, emotional support dogs, and dogs that traveled out of the United States and are returning from a high-risk country,” the CDC said in a statement.
“This action is necessary to ensure the health and safety of dogs imported into the United States and to protect the public’s health against the reintroduction of canine rabies virus variants (dog rabies). The suspension is temporary and will be reviewed periodically.”
Rabies is the deadliest virus known to people and to dogs alike. There’s no reliable cure, although vaccines can prevent it after exposure.
The CDC’s list of high-risk countries is online.
One dead, three injured in weekend shooting at Ohio dragway
One person is dead and at least three others were injured following a shooting at a race track in West Salem, Ohio, authorities said Monday.
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Doug Hunter told CNN the shooting stemmed from an argument that started Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the privately owned Dragway 42, about 50 miles southwest of Cleveland.
Authorities began receiving 911 calls saying that several people had been shot.
Deputies found two people shot. Both were transported to the hospital; one died. Hunter said two other shooting victims self-transported to hospitals.
Hunter said the suspect was an “intoxicated individual who was operating a pickup truck in a reckless manner.”
His vehicle was kicking up gravel in the parking lot, which started a fight. The suspect then pulled out a gun and began shooting, officials said.
New York City announces ticker tape parade for pandemic heroes
New York City will hold a ticker tape parade to celebrate the health care staff, first-responders and other essential workers who got the city through the Covid-19 pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.
The event will be the first official parade hosted in the city since the pandemic began early last year.
The parade will be held July 7 on the Canyon of Heroes parade route in downtown Manhattan and will include groups of essential workers marching and standing on floats.
The mayor said the event is meant to celebrate “the people who kept us alive, the people who kept this city going — no matter what.”
It will be “a day to celebrate and appreciate the heroes who often go unsung,” de Blasio said, calling it “a parade you will remember for the rest of your life.”
The announcement comes as the city has a Covid-19 positivity rate of just 0.59% — setting a new record for the city’s lowest rate since tracking that statistic, de Blasio said. Now, about 65% of adults have had at least one Covid-19 vaccine, and the average daily deaths is in the single digits.
