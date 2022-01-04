Devin Nunes officially resigns from Congress
Devin Nunes, a Republican who has represented California since 2003, has officially resigned from Congress, ending a nearly 20-year stint in the House of Representatives.
Nunes, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, announced in December that he was leaving Congress at the end of 2021 to become CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group. His departure also comes as midterm elections kick off in which he faced the threat of a more-Democratic district through redistricting.
“I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in. I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021,” Nunes told his constituents in a letter issued in December.
His resignation was effective January 1, 2022.
Nunes served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee when Republicans were in the majority in which he led efforts among Trump’s allies to discredit the FBI’s Russia investigation and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. His role as an attack dog against the Russia probe raised his popularity among Trump’s supporters, and he became a top fundraiser in the House GOP conference as he gained stature on the right.
He was also an outspoken defender of Trump during his first impeachment, and the then-President awarded Nunes the Medal of Freedom in 2021.
Abortion providers go back to Supreme Court in long-shot bid to challenge Texas abortion law
Abortion providers on Monday asked the Supreme Court to require a conservative federal appeals court to return their challenge to Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a district court judge who previously ruled in their favor.
The long-shot bid on the part of the providers is their latest attempt to revive their challenge to the law, four months after it was allowed to take effect, bringing to a halt abortions in the country’s second largest state.
Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the controversial law to remain in effect but it did clear a limited path forward for the providers to sue a handful of licensing officials in the state in order to block them from enforcing the law. The court’s ruling was a devastating blow to supporters of abortion rights who had hoped the justices would block the law outright. Instead, the case was returned to a conservative federal appeals court.
The current dispute centers on whether the appeals court should immediately return what is left of the providers’ case to a district court judge who has expressed deep skepticism over the law, or whether the case can remain in the conservative leaning 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals for proceedings that could take months to resolve, further delaying the providers’ case.
The 5th Circuit — which ruled in favor of the law during an earlier phase of the lawsuit — is set to hold arguments in the case on Friday.
In legal filings filed Monday night, lawyers for the Center for Reproductive Rights accused the appeals court of unnecessarily delaying the case and said that it should have immediately sent the dispute back to the district court.
Judge blocks Navy vaccine policy for legal challengers citing religious objections
A federal judge in Texas on Monday ruled against the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for members of the military in a decision that took aim at how the Navy’s policies handled those who sought religious exemptions from receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.
US District Judge Reed O’Connor issued a preliminary order blocking the Navy from taking adverse action against 35 Navy Seals who sued in court because they are seeking exemption from the vaccine requirement for religious reasons. The order blocked the Navy from implementing policies that would allow those religious objectors to be deemed non-deployable or disqualified from Special Operations.
“The Navy servicemembers in this case seek to vindicate the very freedoms they have sacrificed so much to protect,” O’Connor wrote in his order. “The COVID-19 pandemic provides the government no license to abrogate those freedoms. There is no COVID-19 exception to the First Amendment. There is no military exclusion from our Constitution.”
The Navy declined to comment on the litigation.
The case was brought by Navy Seals who accused the Navy of having “disdain for religious vaccine accommodations.”
