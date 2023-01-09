Republican Sen. Ben Sasse resigns to become University of Florida president, opening seat for appointment by Nebraska governor
Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the attack on the US Capitol, officially resigned from the Senate Sunday, opening up his seat for appointment by Nebraska’s Republican Gov. Jim Pillen.
Sasse announced last year that he would step down from his position to become the University of Florida’s next president. The university’s Presidential Search Committee recommended him as the sole finalist for the role in October and the Board of Trustees approved his nomination a month later despite criticism from students and faculty over the secretive search process, Sasse’s limited relevant experience and his past criticisms of same-sex marriage.
“I’m here rather than at some other school, or rather than trying to claw to stay in the United States Senate for decades, because I believe that this is the most interesting institution in the state that has the most happening right now, and is therefore the best positioned to help lead our country through a time of unprecedented change,” Sasse told the UF board at the time.
Sasse made little secret of the frustration he felt with the Senate and the changing nature of the Republican Party. He explained his decision to vote to convict Trump by saying that the former president’s lies about the election “had consequences” and brought the country “dangerously close to a bloody constitutional crisis.” He was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump after the House of Representatives impeached him for incitement of an insurrection.
Before his election to the Senate in 2014, Sasse was president of Midland University, a private Lutheran liberal arts school in Nebraska with an enrollment of about 1,600 students. He graduated from Harvard and earned a PhD in American history at Yale and also worked at Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey and private equity firms, according to his website.
Supreme Court sides with Texas death row inmate who says conviction was based on bad DNA evidence
The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Texas death row inmate who is trying to overturn his conviction based on faulty DNA evidence. In a rare reversal, the inmate received the support of the district attorney involved in the case.
In an unsigned order, the justices agreed to take up the case, but in doing so wiped away the lower court’s decision and sent the case back to that court “for further consideration in light of the confession of error by Texas in its brief filed” in September.
“The most alarming thing about the court’s decision to send the case back for a new trial is that it was even necessary in the first place,” said Steve Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.
“The state confessed error in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, only to have that court affirm the conviction and death sentence anyway. Thus, while today’s decision is clearly the correct one, it unfortunately comes with no public reprobation of the lower court for forcing the Supreme Court to step in.”
Lawyers for the inmate, Areli Carbajal Escobar, told the Supreme Court that his conviction should be wiped away, and Travis County District Attorney Jose P. Garza filed a brief supporting the man he once sought to convict.
Biden confronts a major political liability as he seeks assistance on immigration
President Joe Biden rode high into the new year: His political party had far exceeded expectations in the midterm elections following a string of legislative victories, inflation appeared to finally be moderating, and the first days of 2023 exposed what the president himself called “embarrassing” drama and infighting within the ranks of the Republican Party.
But Biden’s first work trip abroad this year — a two-night visit to Mexico City following a brief stop at the border town of El Paso, Texas, on Sunday afternoon — is forcing the president to confront a political problem with no easy or quick solution: A record-breaking surge of migrant crossings at the southern US border under his watch.
Both stops underscore Biden’s predicament: While he is being blamed for record migrant surges, it’s a problem he cannot solve by himself. He will look to Congress and US neighbors in the region, namely Mexico, to step up as well.
The visit to El Paso on Sunday — hastily confirmed by the White House days after the details of the Mexico City trip was announced — took Biden to a city that perhaps, more than any other, has come to symbolize ground zero of the immigration conundrum confronting his administration. Images of asylum-seekers flocking to the border city and stories of strained resources have haunted the Biden White House, all while GOP calls for the president to visit the area and see the problem with his own eyes grew louder.
The White House resisted those calls for months, but advisers recognized the issue was becoming a growing political liability and that there was a risk that the lack of a presidential visit could take on a bigger life of its own.
