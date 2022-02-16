Biden rejects Trump’s attempt to shield White House visitor logs, including for day of January 6 attack
President Joe Biden has rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to shield White House visitor logs from the committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, including appointments for individuals granted entry to the White House complex that day.
In a letter to the National Archives, White House counsel Dana Remus wrote Biden has determined that asserting executive privilege “is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified, as to these records and portions of records.” The New York Times was first to report on Biden’s decision.
The National Archives provided these documents to the current White House for review in late January, and they include “visitor logs showing appointment information for individuals who were processed to enter the White House complex, including on January 6, 2021.”
Remus explained the administration’s decision by noting that, while Trump decided to block the visitor logs from public view on claims about national security, the Biden administration “voluntarily discloses such visitor logs on a monthly basis,” with some exceptions.
“The Obama administration followed the same practice. The majority of the entries over which the former President has asserted executive privilege would be publicly released under current policy,” Remus wrote.
Following on the letter from Remus, the National Archives sent a letter to Trump on Wednesday informing him that they would be disclosing presidential records that the former President had argued were privileged, including White House visitor logs, to the select committee.
Democratic group launches super PAC targeting election deniers running for state and local offices
A Democratic group is launching a new super PAC that its leaders say will target Republican election deniers running for key state and local offices this year.
The new group, called Bridge to Democracy, will have an initial budget of at least $10 million to influence races for positions that oversee election administration in key states. The new organization is a project of American Bridge 21st Century, a leading Democratic group focused on researching political opponents in the Republican Party.
The group already has assigned 22 researchers to begin examining the records and backgrounds of candidates in a dozen states, American Bridge President Jessica Floyd told CNN in an interview Tuesday night.
The new effort comes as former President Donald Trump‘s allies have focused on election positions in key states, ranging from secretary of state positions all the way down to the local level.
Trump already has endorsed three GOP secretary of state candidates in Michigan, Arizona and Georgia — political battlegrounds that swung to President Joe Biden in 2020.
White House seeks additional $30 billion in Covid-19 funding
The Biden administration has informed key lawmakers that it will likely need $30 billion in supplemental funding to continue the fight against Covid-19, a source familiar with the matter said.
Top officials with the Department of Health and Human Services laid out the need to lawmakers on Tuesday, according to the source, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations. The funding would go toward vaccines, treatments, testing and other pandemic preparedness measures.
“HHS leaders regularly engage with Congress about Covid resources, and in a Tuesday conversation with congressional staff, HHS discussed the status of Covid response funds as well as the need for additional resources to support securing more life-saving treatments and vaccines, sustaining testing capacity, and investing in research and development of next-generation vaccines,” an HHS spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.
“These resources would help us continue expanding the tools the country needs to stay ahead of the virus and help us move toward the time when Covid-19 will not disrupt our daily lives,” the spokesperson said.
White House officials have said the administration still has sufficient funds to carry out its coronavirus response, but have indicated more funding may be necessary in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.