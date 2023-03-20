Judge rejects Oath Keepers’ mistrial request in January 6 conspiracy case as prosecutors rest in Proud Boys trial
The conspiracy trial of six people affiliated with the far-right Oath Keepers militia group descended into chaos Monday after revelations that the jury had access in their ongoing deliberations to two video clips that the judge had prohibited during the trial.
Defense lawyers moved for a mistrial after they discovered that the two video clips, which were part of a montage put together by federal prosecutors to show the overall violence that happened on January 6, 2021, were given to jurors to review.
Neither of the videos show actions taken by any of the defendants while at the US Capitol — one seven-second clip shows rioters breaching the west side of the building, while the other video shows law enforcement officers being accosted by rioters while trying to close a gate in the Capitol Visitor Center.
“I just can’t believe the only remedy at this point is a mistrial,” District Judge Amit Mehta said Monday morning in a Washington, DC, courtroom, rejecting the request for a mistrial. “Maybe I’m wrong.”
Defense lawyer Juli Haller first flagged the mistake on Wednesday, prosecutors said, but the situation wasn’t brought to the judge’s attention until Friday. Haller, who has clashed with Mehta before, said that jurors had access to the footage for several days and have already come to a verdict on some counts.
The defendants are Sandra Parker, Laura Steele, Connie Meggs and William Isaacs, who allegedly entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Two other defendants, Michael Greene and Bennie Parker, did not, prosecutors say. All have pleaded not guilty.
Effort to exhume Stephen Smith’s body is a search for answers, attorneys say, not ‘Murdaugh 2.0’
Attorneys for the family of Stephen Smith say their effort to exhume the 19-year-old’s body is an attempt to provide his mother answers about what led to his death — and has nothing to do with the family of Alex Murdaugh.
“This is not an Alex Murdaugh 2.0, or any Murdaugh 2.0,” Eric Bland, an attorney for Smith’s mother, told reporters in a virtual news conference Monday. “This is the Stephen Smith 2.0. It’s all about Stephen.”
Smith’s mother and her attorneys announced they would petition a court to have his body — discovered in July 2015 in the middle of a Hampton County, South Carolina, road — exhumed for a private autopsy to seek what a GoFundMe page described as “a new, unbiased look at his body and an accurate determination of his cause of death based on facts.”
“We think that he did not die on that road that fateful night,” Eric Bland said Monday. “We think that there was other reasons and other causes that caused his death.”
Dentist arrested in ‘heinous, complex and calculated’ poisoning death of his wife
A Colorado dentist was arrested early Sunday morning on murder charges in the poisoning death of his wife, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.
Aurora police detectives launched an investigation into the woman’s suspicious death, after James Toliver Craig, 45, drove his wife, 43, to a hospital around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, because she was having “severe headaches and dizziness.” The wife’s condition deteriorated quickly after arriving at the hospital, and she was placed on a ventilator in intensive care, where she was declared medically brain-dead a short time later, police said.
Police determined the woman had been poisoned and a warrant for first-degree murder was obtained after doctors made the decision to take her off life support early Sunday morning. Craig was arrested and booked into jail around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the release.
“When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death,” Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said in the release. “It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit’s hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim.”
As of Monday morning, CNN has been unable to determine if Craig has obtained an attorney.
— From wire reports
