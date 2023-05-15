Biden picks cancer surgeon Monica Bertagnolli to be next NIH director
President Joe Biden will nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, who currently leads the National Cancer Institute, to be the next director of the National Institutes of Health, the White House announced on Monday.
Biden called Bertagnolli “a world-class physician-scientist whose vision and leadership will ensure NIH continues to be an engine of innovation to improve the health of the American people,” in a statement Monday.
If confirmed by the Senate, Bertagnolli would be filling a role that’s been vacant for over a year. She would lead the country’s medical research agency, overseeing 27 research institutes and centers focused on different areas of medical research, such as cancer, the human genome, as well as allergy and infectious diseases.
The nomination to lead NIH marks a fast ascent within the Biden administration for Bertagnolli. She became the first woman to lead the NCI when she joined the institute last October. And just two months into her role leading the NCI, which is overseen by the NIH, she announced last December that she was diagnosed with early breast cancer. She told NPR in February that she was still in treatment.
If confirmed, Bertagnolli would succeed Dr. Lawrence Tabak, who’s been serving as acting NIH director since her predecessor Francis Collins retired at the end of 2021. Collins led the NIH for 12 years.
Biden’s statement also makes a nod to Bertagnolli’s involvement in the advancement of the president’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, which aims to halve the rate of cancer deaths by 2047.
It’s an initiative close to the president’s heart, spurred after the death of his son, Beau Biden, who died in 2015 at age 46 after battling brain cancer.
DeSantis signs bill to defund DEI programs at Florida public colleges
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed legislation to defund diversity, equity and inclusion programs at all state universities, which he called a “distraction from the core mission.”
“This is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination, and that has no place in our public institutions,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Sarasota.
“If you want to do things like gender ideology, go to (the University of California) Berkeley,” DeSantis added. “There’s nothing wrong with that, per se, but for us with our tax dollars, we want to focus on the classical mission of what a university is supposed to be.”
Under the law, Florida state universities are barred from spending state or federal funds to promote, support or maintain any programs that “advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, or promote or engage in political or social activism.”
“What this does is reorient our universities back to their traditional mission and part of that traditional mission is to treat people as individuals, not to try to divvy them up based on any type of superficial characteristics,” DeSantis said.
The law also demands that general education courses “may not distort significant historical events or include a curriculum that teaches identity politics” based on “theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.”
Supreme Court agrees to take up South Carolina racial gerrymandering case
The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to consider a lower court decision that struck down a congressional district in South Carolina as an illegal racial gerrymander.
The lower court held that the congressional district — which includes Charleston — “constituted and unconstitutional racial gerrymander in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment because race was the predominant factor in the adoption of the” plan.
A lawyer for South Carolina Republicans asked the Supreme Court to take up the case and argued that the Republican-led legislature took politics into consideration when drawing the map and that the use of race did not predominate in its decision-making process.
“This case may well provide the court with another opportunity to further narrow the circumstances in which minority voters can challenge legislative districts as impermissible racial gerrymanders — following on the Alabama cases the court is set to decide in the next six weeks,” said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.
— From wire reports
