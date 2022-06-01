Biden celebrates first female commandant of the US Coast Guard: ‘It’s about time’
President Joe Biden on Wednesday commemorated the “historic first” time that a woman will lead a branch of the armed forces, as Adm. Linda Fagan became the first female commandant of the US Coast Guard.
Fagan became the 27th commandant of the Coast Guard. Adm. Karl Schultz, the 26th commandant, is retiring.
“There’s no one more qualified to lead the proud women and men of the Coast Guard and she will also be the first woman to serve as commandant of the Coast Guard, the first woman to lead any branch in the United States Armed Forces. And it’s about time,” the President said.
Fagan has 36 years of Coast Guard service and has served on all seven continents, according to her military biography. As the Coast Guard’s vice commandant, Fagan was the service’s first female four-star admiral.
She most recently served as the commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area and also served on the icebreaker USCGC POLAR STAR. Fagan also was the first woman to serve as commander of Sector New York. As the longest serving active duty Marine Safety Officer, she was recognized as the Coast Guard’s first Gold Ancient Trident.
Biden called Wednesday’s ceremony a “connection to the earliest days of our nation” as well as a “new milestone.”
“With her trailblazing career, Admiral Fagan shows that young people, young people entering the service, we mean it when we say: There are no doors, no doors closed to women,” he said, thanking Fagan for “taking the helm during this critical moment.”
Harris unveils White House plan to address global water security
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday unveiled a White House plan to advance global water security and emphasized the national security implications of water scarcity.
Harris said the plan, which elevates water security as an “international priority,” is aimed at preventing conflict between nations and promoting equity and economic growth.
The vice president said the US is committed to expanding access to safe water, hygiene and sanitation services across the world. The US will also share data it is collecting to help manage and preserve global water resources. The US will also leverage its diplomatic resources to elevate the issue on the global stage, Harris said.
Water scarcity affects food production and public health, can lead to mass migration, exacerbates inequities, and disputes over access to water can lead to armed conflicts, Harris said.
“Many of our most fundamental national security interests depend on water security,” Harris said.
The vice president noted in many parts of the world the burden of collecting clean water disproportionately falls on women and girls. Around the world, women and girls spend 200 million hours per day collecting water, Harris said, who argued that time could be instead spent instead in school, at work or with loved ones.
“The past two-and-a-half years during the pandemic have demonstrated that our world is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. Water scarcity is a global problem and it must be met with a global solution. So today, we make clear the United States will be a leader in the solution,” Harris said
January 6 committee asserts Jim Jordan must comply with subpoena but gives him more time
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection has told Rep. Jim Jordan it still expects him to comply with its subpoena and for him to do so by June 11, according to a letter sent to the Ohio Republican on Tuesday from the panel’s chairman Bennie Thompson.
The committee initially set a May 27 deadline for Jordan to comply with the subpoena but is now giving him more time.
Last week, Jordan responded to the committee’s subpoena by contesting its constitutionality and outlining a list of demands the panel must meet in order for him to even consider moving forward.
But in its letter Tuesday, the committee warned Jordan he must appear for a deposition no later than June 11, and calls his arguments pushing back on the validity of its subpoena “misplaced.”
The committee also notes that cooperation with its investigation could give Jordan an opportunity to “resolve, on the record, inconsistencies in your public statements about the events of January 6.”
