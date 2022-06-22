Gas tax holiday likely to land on empty amid hurdles in Congress
President Joe Biden’s call for Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes will likely land on empty in the Senate.
Even if he can get all 50 Democratic senators behind the legislation, he would still need 10 Republicans to join the cause to advance the measure, which seems extremely unlikely.
Republicans widely oppose lifting the gas tax — even some Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have been cool to the idea that former President Barack Obama labeled a “gimmick” in 2008 when he was a candidate. Pelosi has previously argued that oil companies could pocket the savings and not pass it onto the consumers.
In a sign of an uphill climb for Biden, moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, told CNN’s Manu Raju Tuesday evening that he’s “a little skeptical” of the gas tax holiday that Biden plans to embrace, saying “there’s no guarantee” it will reduce gas prices.
And Sen. Tom Carper, a Democrat from Biden’s home state of Delaware, said in a tweet he was “glad” Biden was exploring ideas for gas prices, but added it was a “ a shortsighted and inefficient way to provide relief.”
With Manchin and Carper sounding opposed, Democrats also would fail if they tried to pass such a measure themselves through a procedure called reconciliation, which would only require 50 votes to advance.
Democratic Whip Sen. Duck Durbin of Illinois told CNN Wednesday he’s supportive of the proposal, but he warned that the administration and Congress needed to be “honest” about the effects it would actually have in effectively driving down the cost of gas. He also warned it could affect infrastructure funding, which the federal gas tax supports.
Uvalde mayor accuses Texas law enforcement director of lying, leaking or misleading to avoid blame in shooting investigation
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin on Tuesday slammed the Texas Department of Public Security’s lack of transparency and accused its director, Col. Steven McCraw, of intentionally minimizing his agency’s mistakes in the weeks following the massacre at Robb Elementary School.
“Col. McCraw has continued to, whether you want to call it lie, leak, mislead or misstate, information in order to distance his own troopers and Rangers from the response. Every briefing he leaves out the number of his own officers and Rangers that were on-scene that day,” McLaughlin told residents at a city council meeting Tuesday.
The mayor’s criticisms came just hours after McCraw testified before a Texas Senate committee that the response from law enforcement was an “abject failure” and violated commonly taught protocol to stop the shooter as quickly as possible.
Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted on wire fraud charges
Andrew Gillum, a once-rising Democratic star who nearly won a 2018 race for Florida governor, was indicted on Wednesday along with a close political ally on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements.
According to a news release from the United States attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Gillum and a longtime associate, Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, are accused of making “false and fraudulent promises and representations” related to money that they had received from 2016 to 2019. The money was diverted to a company owned by Lettman-Hicks and then funneled to Gillum for personal use, the US attorney’s office said.
Gillum and Lettman-Hicks face 21 charges, according to the news release. Gillum, a former CNN political commentator, is scheduled for an initial appearance at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday at the United States courthouse in Tallahassee, where he resides.
In a statement released before the government announced the charges, Gillum declared his innocence and suggested the case against him was political.
“I have spent the last 20 years of my life in public service and continue to fight for the people,” Gillum said in the statement. “Every campaign I’ve run has been done with integrity. Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political. Throughout my career I have always stood up for the people of Florida and have spoken truth to power.”
The release also included a joint statement from Marc Elias, a prominent elections attorney, and David Oscar Markus, a Miami criminal defense lawyer, who said, “The government got it wrong today.”
