Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Texas state legislative maps
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to Texas state legislative maps that critics say intentionally dilute minority voting power and result in an illegal racial gerrymander.
At the center of the dispute is Senate District 10, which is centered in Fort Worth in Tarrant County. Challengers argued the map was redrawn to make it more Republican and “more Anglo.”
A panel of three judges on a district court conducted four days of hearings and held that although the new state Senate map may “disproportionately affect minority voters” in Tarrant County, and although the legislature may have given “pretextual reasons” for its redistricting decisions, the challengers could point to no evidence indicating that the legislature’s “true intent was racial.”
Voting rights groups asked the Supreme Court to take up the case, arguing that the district court set too high a standard when it required the challengers to show that race predominated in the redrawing. They say all that they had to show was that race was a factor when drawing the maps.
In a separate matter before the court this term, the justices are grappling with a case that could make it more difficult for minority voters to challenge alleged gerrymandering and could continue the court’s deconstruction of the Voting Rights Act.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting suspect faces murder and hate crime charges, court records show
The man suspected in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is facing multiple murder and hate crime charges, court records show.
Anderson Aldrich is facing five counts of first degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, according to an online docket in El Paso County courts. Aldrich remains hospitalized following injuries sustained during the incident, and charges have not been formally filed, the Colorado Springs police chief told CNN on Monday.
What started as a joyous night of laughter and dancing devolved into a scene of terror when a gunman walked into an LGBTQ club and immediately opened fire.
“I looked up and saw the outline of a man holding a rifle at the entrance of the club — probably about 15 feet from me,” said Michael Anderson, who was bartending at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, late Saturday night.
“I ducked behind the bar, and as I did, glass began to spew all around me.”
Within seconds, his friend and bar supervisor Daniel Aston was fatally wounded.
Another four people were killed and 25 others were injured in a rampage that stirred memories of the 2016 Pulse massacre in Orlando, in which 49 people at that LGBTQ nightclub were killed.
Anderson said it took a moment for him to process the horror. When he did, he thought his life was over.
“There was a moment in time where I feared I was not going to make it out of that club alive. I have never prayed so sincerely and quickly in my life, as I was anticipating that outcome and afraid of that outcome,” Anderson told CNN Monday.
“As I was praying ... the gunshots stopped.”
Two heroic people managed to subdue the gunman, Anderson, preventing even greater tragedy.
Kinzinger says he doesn’t think McCarthy will ‘last very long’ if he becomes House speaker
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois lambasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, saying he does not think the California Republican will last long if he’s elected House speaker next year.
“I think he has cut so many deals with bad people to get to this position that I think he’s not going to be a leader at all. I think he’ll be completely hostage to kind of the extreme wings of the Republican Party,” Kinzinger, who is retiring from Congress, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “And I frankly don’t think he’s going to last very long.”
“It’s sad to see a man that I think has so much potential, just totally sell himself — he’s the one that resurrected Donald Trump the second he went to Mar-a-Lago, like a week or two after January 6,” added Kinzinger, a noted Trump critic.
House Republicans voted last week for McCarthy to continue leading their conference following an underwhelming midterm election performance. While Republicans had anticipated big gains in the House earlier this month, they are currently on track to only hold a slim majority.
— From wire reports
