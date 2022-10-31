A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana, authorities say
A local man has been arrested in the 2017 slayings of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, in Delphi, Indiana, authorities said Monday, adding tip lines in the case remain open — as does the investigation.
Richard M. Allen, 50, is charged with two counts of murder, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. Police arrested him Wednesday, according to a news release, and formally charged him Friday before transporting him to White County Jail. He is being held without bail.
“Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest ... is sure a major step in leading to a conclusion of this long term and complex investigation,” Carter told reporters.
Allen pleaded not guilty at an initial hearing, Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland said. He is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing January 13. His trial is slated to begin the morning of March 20, the prosecutor said.
While McLeland said a judge had found probable cause to charge Allen with murder, he declined to elaborate on the reasoning, saying the charging documents and probable cause affidavit were sealed. A court will revisit the decision to seal the documents at a later date, he said.
In the meantime, tip lines remain open, he said, and investigators are seeking information “not only about Richard Allen, but about any other person you may have.” McLeland declined to elaborate on whether authorities are seeking additional suspects.
“I know it’s frustrating,” he said. “My goal is to maintain the integrity of this case.”
New York City agrees to pay $26 million to 2 men wrongly convicted of Malcolm X murder
New York has agreed to pay $26 million to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of two men whose convictions in the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X were thrown out last November, city officials said.
Both Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam were exonerated last year after a judge found “serious miscarriages of justice” in their cases.
A 22-month investigation by then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office and lawyers for the men found that evidence of their innocence, including FBI documents, was withheld at trial.
“I regret that this court cannot fully undo the serious miscarriages of justice in this case and give you back the many years that were lost,” New York County Supreme Court Administrative Judge Ellen Biben said in her ruling at the time.
Three men were convicted in 1966 for the murder of Malcolm X — Mujahid Abdul Halim (known previously as both Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan), Aziz and Islam, and were sentenced to life in prison. Aziz and Islam said they were innocent. Halim acknowledged he took part in the assassination, but he maintained the innocence of the other two men.
Aziz was released from prison in 1985; Islam was released in 1987 but died in 2009 and received a posthumous exoneration.
“What’s most important is that Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam have reclaimed their good names,” David Shanies, an attorney representing both Aziz and the state of Islam, said in a statement to CNN.
US convenes over 30 countries to address ransomware as hacks of hospitals, critical infrastructure continue
The Biden administration will convene three-dozen allied governments on Monday and Tuesday for a fresh round of talks on how to stem the tide of ransomware attacks that have disrupted critical infrastructure firms around the world and cost businesses many millions of dollars.
The summit comes as a major US hospital network, CommonSpirit, continues to recover from a ransomware attack that has cut off some health providers’ access to electronic health records. A separate ransomware attack over Labor Day weekend disrupted the computer systems of the Los Angeles Unified School District, one of the largest in the US.
“We’re seeing the pace and the sophistication of the ransomware attacks increasing faster than our resilience and disruption efforts,” the official said.
FBI Director Christopher Wray, along with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, will this week brief the visiting delegations on ransomware issues, according to the senior administration official. Canada, Singapore, Ukraine and the UK are among the many governments expected to participate.
