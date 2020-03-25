People intentionally spreading coronavirus could be charged with terrorism, DOJ says
Individuals who intentionally spread the novel coronavirus could be charged with terrorism for the "purposeful exposure and infection of others," a Justice Department memo says.
Writing that the virus "appears to meet the statutory definition of a 'biological agent,' " Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in the memo to federal law enforcement agencies and US attorneys Tuesday that "such acts potentially could implicate the Nation's terrorism-related statutes."
"Threats or attempts to use COVID-19 as a weapon against Americans will not be tolerated," Rosen said.
The memo underscores the aggressive steps the federal government is willing to consider -- and enact -- as the outbreak spreads across the country. The US has more than 64,000 cases of the virus and nearly 900 people have died as of Wednesday afternoon, according to CNN's tally.
"We must do the best we can to protect Americans' rights and safety in this novel and troubling time," Rosen said.
The deputy attorney general also detailed a "wide range of fraudulent and criminal" reported schemes related to the pandemic, including robocalls making fraudulent offers to sell respirator masks with no intent of delivery and fake coronavirus apps and websites that install malware.
"Capitalizing on this crisis to reap illicit profits or otherwise preying on Americans is reprehensible and will not be tolerated," Rosen wrote.
His memo comes after Attorney General William Barr directed federal prosecutors last week to prioritize investigations of fraudsters and hackers exploiting the pandemic.
In that memo sent to US attorneys nationwide, Barr cited reports of fake cures for the virus being sold online and email scams from people posing as public health officials as crimes that "cannot be tolerated."
Wednesday saw a new one-day high for coronavirus deaths in the US
At least 185 deaths have been reported in the United States Wednesday from Covid-19, a new high for fatalities in a single day.
The grim tally is 21 more than Tuesday's total and brought the number of deaths since the outbreak reached the US in late January to at least 890.
On Sunday morning -- less than four days ago -- the nationwide total was 326 deaths, according to CNN's data derived from state reports.
How coronavirus has sent gun and ammo sales through the roof
From Kentucky to Arizona to upstate New York to California, the story is the same: The spread of the coronavirus has created a run of both guns and ammunition the likes of which hasn't been seen since the eve of the 2016 election.
According to Ammo.com, an online retailer of ammunition, there have been massive increases in its ammo sales over the past month (as compared with the month prior, when coronavirus was still a bit of a theoretical threat to most Americans). In Colorado, it says, its ammunition sales were up more than 1,000%. That number was as high as 945% in Arizona and 897% in Ohio.
"While people have stockpiled toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and pantry essentials, they've also purchased ammunition at an unprecedented rate," reads the site.
In Texas there is a debate among the state's politicians whether gun shops qualify as "essential" businesses, meaning that, if they did, they would be allowed to remain open amid shelter-in-place warnings like the one in Dallas County presently.
All of which raises a basic question: Why?
The answer, if past is prologue, is fear -- although maybe not the same fear that has driven past booms in gun and ammo sales.
The rise in gun sales in advance of the 2016 presidential election was driven by fears among gun owners that if Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won, she would seek to use the levers of government to round up privately owned guns. (One gun manufacturing executive told CNN in the fall of 2016 that sales were driven by Clinton "actively campaigning against the lawful commerce in arms.")
Why were people so concerned? Because then-candidate Donald Trump -- from at least May 2016 on -- relentlessly pushed the idea that, if elected, Clinton had a secret plan to take away their guns.
"Hillary Clinton wants to abolish the Second Amendment," Trump said at a rally in Washington state way back then. "Hillary Clinton wants to take your guns away and she wants to abolish the Second Amendment."
Despite Trump including the line in a multitude of speeches during the closing months of the campaign, independent fact-checkers have rated the claim as false.
"We found no evidence of Clinton ever saying verbatim or suggesting explicitly that she wants to abolish the Second Amendment, and the bulk of Clinton's comments suggest the opposite," read PolitiFact's write-up of the issue. "She has repeatedly said she wants to protect the right to bear arms while enacting measures to prevent gun violence."
