680 undocumented workers arrested in record-setting immigration sweep
After immigration authoritiesrounded up hundreds of workers in a massive sweep at seven Mississippi food processing plants
, friends and family members are desperately searching for answers.
A crowd waited outside a plant in Morton, Mississippi, on Thursday morning, hoping authorities would release their loved ones. Many had been by later in the afternoon.
In Forest, Mississippi, strangers and neighbors volunteered to take children with nowhere to go after their parents were detained at a local gym for the night, according to CNN affiliate WJTV. Volunteers distributed donated food and drinks. But according to WJTV, most children sobbed rather than ate.
“I need my dad ... he’s not a criminal,” one little girl cried as she spoke with the network outside the gym.
Hours later, all the kids had been reunited with family members, Barnes told CNN, and the gym was set to resume normal operations.
Bill Clinton urges lawmakers to reinstate ban on assault weapons
Former President Bill Clinton implored lawmakers to take swift action on legislation banning so-called assault weapons in an op-ed published in Time on Thursday, writing that Americans “have talked, tweeted and delayed long enough.”
Clinton’s appeal for gun control comes after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, killed more than 30 people this past weekend, and as lawmakers argue over potential solutions to the country’s gun violence.
Amazon requests FAA regulation approval of delivery-drone plansAmazon has grand plans to deliver packages to its customers via autonomous drones but first it needs to get clearance.
The company has requested that federal regulators excuse it from following some current rules of flight, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The agency on Thursday published in the Federal Register a petition from Amazon that would allow the company to operate “a delivery system that will get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less using UAS” — an acronym for unmanned aerial systems, better known as drones.
Amazon is requesting permission to use its custom MK27 drone for deliveries before the FAA grants the aircraft a certificate of airworthiness, and an exemption from drone-specific rules, including a requirement that they only be operated when an operator can see it.
The company also requested to be excused from complying with aviation regulations more commonly associated with planes. Amazon said in June drone deliveries would begin “in months,” although it did not specify if that timeline applied to the U.S. The FAA will take public comments on the petition until Aug. 28.
Boy body-slammed for not removing hat during National Anthem, authorities sayA man has been accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Montana after the boy wouldn’t remove his hat during the National Anthem before a county rodeo, according to court documents.
Curt James Brockway, 39, was arrested and charged with felony assault on minor, according to an affidavit filed in district court in Mineral County Tuesday.
The incident happened on Saturday at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in the town of Superior after the boy responded rudely when the man asked him to take his hat off, according to court documents. Brockway said he then grabbed the boy by his throat, lifted him into the air, before slamming the boy into the ground, the affidavit said.
Lance Jasper, Brockway’s attorney said his client has a severe traumatic brain injury and has problems with impulse control. Between that and being a disabled veteran who is “uber patriotic,” Jasper said Brockway is influenced by the rhetoric of President Donald Trump. Jasper said Brockway expressed remorse the child was hurt.
Dayton mayor ‘at a loss’ for why Trump aired grievances following hospital visit
Nan Whaley, the mayor of tragedy-stricken Dayton, Ohio, expressed shock on Thursday morning after President Donald Trump lashed out against her and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown on Wednesday in response to a news conference following his hospital visit.
“He was well received by victims and first responders,” Whaley told CNN’s John Berman. “I’m at a loss for why all this vitriol came immediately after he had a good visit at the hospital.”
Trump tweeted Wednesday that after receiving “tremendous enthusiasm & even Love,” Trump wrote, he “saw failed Presidential Candidate (0%) Sherrod Brown & Mayor Whaley totally misrepresenting what took place inside of the hospital.”
“Their news conference after I left for El Paso was a fraud. It bore no resemblance to what took place with those incredible people that I was so lucky to meet and spend time with. They were all amazing!” he said.
At their news conference, Brown and Whaley expressed primarily positive sentiments regarding the president’s hospital visit, though they did criticize his past rhetoric.
— From wire reports