Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign
Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race following another round of disappointing finishes in primary contests across the country on Super Tuesday.
The Massachusetts senator, who centered her bid on a promise to wipe out corruption in Washington, announced her decision on a staff call Thursday morning and later held a news conference outside of her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
“I announced this morning that I am suspending my campaign for president,” Warren told reporters.
She continued: “I say this with a deep sense of gratitude for every single person who got in this fight, every single person who tried out a new idea, every single person who just moved a little in their notion of what a President of the United States should look like.”
Cruise ship that carried dead coronavirus victim headed back to Calif.The fate of 2,500 people headed back to the U.S. remains a mystery as their cruise ship won’t be allowed to dock in San Francisco anytime soon.
That’s because the Grand Princess cruise ship previously carried a passenger who just became the first person to die from coronavirus in California.
The Grand Princess was on a 15-day voyage and was scheduled to return Saturday. But the trip was cut short after news broke Wednesday of the California man’s death.
The ship is now near the California coast, but must remain at sea as it awaits coronavirus test kits to be delivered by helicopter.
Senate approves $8.3 billion total coronavirus response packageThe Senate voted on Thursday to overwhelmingly approve a sweeping $8.3 billion spending package toward the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak as lawmakers scramble to fight the spread of the disease.
The package will next be sent to the White House for the president’s signature. It passed the House on Wednesday with broad, bipartisan support.
— From wire reports
