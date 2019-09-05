Pulitzer-winning team gave $15,000 prize to synagogue massacre congregation
The staff of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette won a Pulitzer Prize — and with it, $15,000 — for its coverage of the deadly mass shooting in 2018 at the Tree of Life synagogue.
But the journalists didn’t know what to do with the money and “felt the horrendous events of that day made it difficult to fully savor one of the country’s highest honors for journalistic achievement,” according to a story published Thursday by the paper.
Publisher John Robinson Block suggested donating it to Tree of Life so its members could repair the bullet-pocked building where 11 people were killed.
“We feel bound to you and your congregations — by memory and duty,” Keith Burris, the paper’s executive editor said, in handing a check last week to Rabbi Jeffrey Myers and Samuel Schachner, the congregation’s president. “And we offer you, in humility, our service — as scribes and witnesses. We wish Tree of Life to have this gift ... as a sign of this bond and this service.”
The synagogue’s leaders expressed their gratitude.
“The Tree of Life is very proud that the Post-Gazette was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for their incredible work reporting the horrors of October 27, 2018, and we are grateful for their loving and compassionate gift to aid in our rebuilding,” Myers told CNN in a statement.
Wild horses of Outer Banks have a special tactic to survive hurricane onslaught
A bunch of majestic horses that spend their days frolicking on the beach in North Carolina’s Outer Banks will not be evacuated.
With Hurricane Dorian quickly approaching, the colonial Spanish mustangs will huddle together and ride out the storm using a trick horses have used for centuries.
They will move to higher ground and gather under sturdy oak trees to shelter from the storm, said the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, which manages the herd and sends a similar reminder during major hurricanes due to the outpouring of concern for the horses. “They’ll likely ride out winds and rain as their ancestors did before them — in huddles, butts to the wind,” it added.
And unlike human beings living in the Outer Banks, the wild horses are better equipped to handle a hurricane. They’re already sensing a change in air pressure and are grouping up together.
“Remember, they’ve been doing this for 500 years!” the Fund said. The horses’ food, water and other supplies have been stocked up at the farm.
They have extra hay and grain, and their troughs are filled with water. They also have ID tags braided into their manes, and the herd manager will ride out the storm at the farm with them, the Fund said.
More than 1 million people in parts of North Carolina are under mandatory evacuation orders, forecasters said.
Buttigieg: ‘I feel sorry for the president’ after he showed apparently altered hurricane map
Pete Buttigieg said Thursday he feels “sorry for the President” after Donald Trump used an apparently altered National Weather Service map to vindicate his erroneous claim Hurricane Dorian would affect Alabama, calling the President’s comments “literally pathetic.”
In an interview on “New Day,” the Democratic presidential hopeful called the doctored map, “an embarrassing moment for our country,” telling CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, “I feel sorry for the President, and that is not the way we should feel about the most powerful figure in this country, somebody on whose wisdom our lives literally depend.”
On Wednesday, Trump displayed an outlook map with what appeared to be a storm path extended over Alabama after he had erroneously claimed multiple times over the course of the storm’s development that Alabama had been in the storm’s path. The claim got pushback from weather experts, including the Birmingham, Alabama, branch of the National Weather Service.
“I don’t know if he felt it necessary to pull out a sharpie and change the map, I don’t know if one of his aides felt they had to do that to protect his ego. No matter how you cut it, this is an unbelievably sad state of affairs for our country,” Buttigieg told CNN.
“Look, when the presidency has been reduced to this, all of us are diminished because the presidency is supposed to be something we all look up to, even if we disagree with the President... what we’re seeing there is literally pathetic,” he continued. “It makes you feel a kind of pity for everybody involved, and that’s not how I want to feel about a president whether it’s for my party or the other.”
Team that brought world first photo of a black hole has won $3 million
This team of scientists captured the first ever photo of a black hole back in April. If that wasn’t enough, the team, called Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, will now be pocketing $3 million dollars.
The EHT team won the 2020 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, announced by the foundation Thursday. Other winners included the discovery of cellular signaling mechanisms that create the feeling of pain and the discovery of a new endocrine system through which fat tissue communicates with the brain to regulate food intake.
The Breakthrough Prize, currently in its eighth year, has three main prizes: in Fundamental Physics, in Life Sciences and in Mathematics. Each prize winner is awarded $3 million, whether it’s one researcher or a 347-person team, like the EHT team.
The scientists worked for more than a decade to capture their award-winning image, combining the power of eight different radio telescopes around the world. The team then used imaging algorithms to fill in the gaps and piece together the photo.
— From wire reports