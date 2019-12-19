Pelosi downplays extended standoff with McConnell over articles
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats are playing down the prospect of an extended standoff with the Senate over articles of impeachment approved Wednesday, signaling that it’s only a matter of time before the House transmits them to the Senate.
But the House appears likely to close up shop for the year without voting on a resolution naming impeachment managers before lawmakers head home.
That means transmitting the articles to the Senate could wait until the week of Jan. 6, when the House reconvenes. Pelosi has said that the resolution to name impeachment managers needs to be approved before the articles could be transmitted. And she’s said that she needs to understand what the Senate trial will look like before naming the House managers who will prosecute the case before the senators.
Pelosi said Thursday that she wanted to see how the Senate planned to set up the trial before sending articles because the makeup of the trial could dictate the managers she appoints.
“The next thing for us will be when we see the process that is set forth in the Senate, then we’ll know the number of managers that we may have to go forward and who we will choose. That’s what I said last night, that’s what I’m saying now,” Pelosi said.
Trump administration opposes bill meant to deter Russia
The Trump administration is pushing back on a wide-ranging piece of legislation meant to deter and punish Russian aggression and its interference in the 2016 election.
In a 22-page letter to Congress dated Tuesday, a senior State Department official outlined a series of concerns about the bill, calling it “unnecessary” and in need of “significant changes.”
“The Administration shares the goal of deterring and countering Russian subversion and aggression,” Bureau of Legislative Affairs Assistant Secretary Mary Elizabeth Taylor wrote in the letter, which was obtained by CNN. However, she said the administration “strongly opposes” the bill in its current form.
House Democrats set to pass Trump’s trade deal with Canada, MexicoThe House of Representatives will vote on President Donald Trump’s revised North American Free Trade Agreement on Thursday, with members expected to advance Trump’s foremost legislative priority — just a day after the divided chamber took the historic vote to impeach him.
It is likely to pass with a bipartisan show of support, winning over even the most ardent trade skeptics like Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, who was involved in negotiations with the White House and formally endorsed it on Thursday morning. If passed, Trump’s trade deal would move one step closer to ratification after more than a year of negotiations between his administration and House Democrats.
The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote on the agreement in early 2020, only after Trump’s impeachment trial concludes.
The deal for the most part keeps NAFTA intact. It now addresses digital trade, imposes stricter labor and environmental enforcement provisions, and also nudges open the Canadian dairy market to US farmers. It also requires more of a car’s parts to be made in North America in order to remain free from tariffs.
Senate approves first of 2 measures in spending deal to avert shutdownThe Senate on Thursday approved the first of two legislative packages that together make up a nearly $1.4 trillion spending deal to keep the government funded and avert a shutdown at the end of the week. The vote was 71-23.
A vote was expected late Thursday on the second measure that makes up the spending deal. Once both have passed, the deal will head to President Donald Trump for his expected signature. Government funding is set to expire at midnight on Friday.
Farmers skeptical of Trump’s $50 billion China promise
President Donald Trump says the Chinese will buy $50 billion worth of farm products as part of a phase one deal struck last week, but that would mean China would have to double the amount it bought from U.S. farmers before the trade war started.
“Those numbers are almost unfathomable,” said Mary Kay Thatcher, a fifth-generation Iowa farmer who advocated for the American Farm Bureau for more than 30 years and is now a senior lead of government relations at the agriculture company Syngenta.
“I’m not really sure we can actually produce that much product to send. But I’m sure the agriculture industry would be more than happy to try,” Thatcher added.
Trump is touting the China deal — the text of which has not yet been made public — as a big win for farmers, claiming last week they’ll “have to go out and buy much larger tractors.” They are a politically important group for the President, and they’ve been hit hard by the trade war, prompting Trump to give them billions of dollars in aid over the past two years.
