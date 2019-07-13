Trump administration agrees to investigation of health conditions at border facilities
The Trump administration has agreed to allow a Stanford University pediatrician to conduct an independent investigation into health conditions for migrant children at U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities.
The pediatrician, Dr. Paul Wise, toured detention centers at the border last summer and was critical of the conditions there, according to a Stanford publication.
In that interview, Wise described how migrant children are kept in a “kind of cage-like” processing center.
“From there, they get moved to a different processing center, which is kind of cage-like, and labeled the ‘perrera,’ the dog pound,” he said in the September 17, 2018 article. “And that’s the photographs you saw of kids in cages.”
“One major concern was that the infrastructure of health care for children and their families coming through the asylum process is woefully inadequate,” he added.
Under the agreement, arranged as part of a lawsuit against the government in federal court, Wise will be able to conduct inspection of CBP facilities and assess children in the agency’s care. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee authorized Wise’s appointment, according to court documents.
Man accused of hurling incendiary devices at ICE facility fatally shot by police
An armed man was fatally shot early Saturday during a confrontation with police after he hurled incendiary devices at a Washington state immigration detention center, Tacoma police said.
The shooting occurred about 4 a.m. local time outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Northwest Detention Center, where the gunman attempted to set the building and parked cars on fire, according to police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.
Authorities did not immediately identify the gunman, saying in the statement the “medical examiner will release the identity of the victim when it is appropriate.”
The assault on the privately-run immigrant detention facility came amid protests over ICE plans to begin the previously postponed raids across the country on Sunday.
FTC reportedly approves $5B settlement with FacebookThe Federal Trade Commission has reportedly approved an approximately $5 billion settlement with Facebook, suggesting a lengthy investigation into the social media company’s data privacy practices could be nearing an end.
The FTC is said to have voted 3-2 in favor of the settlement, along party lines, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post both reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
The federal agency first confirmed it was investigating Facebook’s privacy practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal more than a year ago.
Sanders accuses Biden of ‘misinformation’ in ‘Medicare for All’ battle
Bernie Sanders on Saturday accused former Vice President Joe Biden of using “misinformation” to attack the Vermont senator’s “Medicare for All” proposal, further escalating an emerging battle among leading Democratic presidential candidates over health care policy.
During a two-day New Hampshire swing on Friday and Saturday, Biden repeatedly criticized other leading 2020 contenders’ push to largely abandon private insurance and enroll all Americans in Medicare.
Instead, Biden said, he favors expanding former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act to allow Americans the option of buying into such a system — but retaining private insurance for those who are already covered.
Sanders seized on those comments, arguing in a statement his campaign released Saturday that under his proposal, there would be no gap in coverage as Americans transition into Medicare for All over four years.
“At a time when Donald Trump and the health insurance industry are lying every day about Medicare for all, I would hope that my fellow Democrats would not resort to misinformation about my legislation,” Sanders said in the statement.
EPA expands use of pesticide that can be toxic to bees
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it will approve the expanded use of a pesticide that’s known to harm bees and other pollinators.
The insecticide, called sulfoxaflor, will be allowed for use on some crops for the first time and in areas that were prohibited under the Obama administration. An EPA report this week notes that some forms of the pesticide can be “very highly toxic” to bees.
EPA official Alexandra Dapolito Dunn said Friday on a briefing call that the pesticide is the only product that can protect crops to prevent economic losses with a limited environmental impact and “strong protection for pollinators.”
