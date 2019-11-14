Republican Matt Bevin concedes defeat in Ky. governor’s race
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin conceded defeat on Thursday to Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear.
“We’re going to have a change in the governorship based on the vote of the people,” Bevin said at a news conference on Thursday.
The concession comes after Bevin requested all 120 counties in the state recheck the results from last week’s gubernatorial election. That recanvass showed Beshear still leading over Bevin.
“I’m not going to contest these numbers that have come in,” Bevin said Thursday.
A Democratic victory in Kentucky, a state Trump carried by 30 percentage points in the 2016 election, could be seen as an ominous sign for the president heading into his 2020 reelection bid. The result shows that Trump wasn’t able to carry his preferred candidate over the finish line.
Bevin requested a recanvass after the results from last week’s election showed Bevin trailing Beshear by more than 5,000 votes.
Missing 5-year-old Fla. girl last seen by former neighbor in May
Taylor Rose Williams, the subject of an Amber Alert this month after disappearing from her Florida home, was last seen by a neighbor in May — almost six months before her mother reported her missing — according to a court affidavit.
The 5-year-old girl’s mother, Brianna Shontae Williams, was arrested this week and charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators after authorities found human remains in a wooded area in Alabama.
A former neighbor of Taylor and her mother told investigators that he last saw them together at the Jacksonville apartment complex where they lived on May 21, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed in Duval County.
The neighbor, identified only by his initials, said he had seen Taylor wandering the apartment complex alone — always in pajamas and carrying a doll — on multiple occasions, the affidavit said.
GOP congressman asking Texas governor to stop execution of Rodney Reed
In Republican-led Texas, the state that executes the most death row inmates, a GOP lawmaker is urging the governor to delay the execution of Rodney Reed.
“A death sentence is final, and given the doubt surrounding his innocence at this time, I believe our state cannot execute Mr. Reed in good conscience without fully reviewing all evidence,” Texas Rep. Michael T. McCaul wrote in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
McCaul joins a growing chorus of voices across the country who say new evidence might prove Reed did not rape and strangle 19-year-old Stacey Stites in Bastrop in 1996.
Reed and attorneys with the Innocence Project say they have evidence that exonerates him and instead implicates Stites’ fiancé at the time, Jimmy Fennell, who was a police officer.
Cows swept away by hurricane flood found alive on an island
Three cows separated from their herd and swept away by Hurricane Dorian have been found miles from home in a national seashore park, a spokesman said.
Dorian brought fierce winds, destructive tornadoes and heavy rain to North Carolina in September when it made landfall in the Outer Banks in North Carolina.
During the storm, wild horses and cows were carried away by floodwaters from Cedar Island. Dozens of horses were swept to their deaths.
The cows were missing until they were discovered around four miles away at Cape Lookout National Seashore park in Core Banks, according to B.G. Horvat, the park’s spokesman.
Horvat said the cows are grazing in the wild on the Core Banks and they’ve been able to survive from the sea grass or other vegetation. He said they might be drinking on the south side of the island, which has fresh water.
Deval Patrick enters Dem. presidential race
Deval Patrick officially announced a late-entry 2020 presidential campaign on Thursday, thrusting the former Massachusetts governor into an already crowded field of Democratic candidates less than three months before the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.
“In a spirit of profound gratitude for all the country has given to me, with a determination to build a better, more sustainable, more inclusive American Dream for the next generation, I am today announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Patrick said in a video on his official website.
The announcement is a stark reversal for Patrick, who decided in December 2018 not to run for president, citing in a Facebook post the “cruelty of our elections process” and the impact it would have on those close to him.
Since that decision, though, Patrick has expressed regret for not getting into the race earlier this year and began seriously weighing a presidential campaign weeks ago.
He began telling friends and allies in calls on Wednesday that he had made a decision to join the race, aware of the challenges awaiting his candidacy, yet also seeing promise in the unsettled nature of the primary fight.
In his announcement video, Patrick signaled his intention to offer optimism over strict progressive ideology, presenting himself as a candidate who will strive to unify deep divisions in the country. His words echoed similar strains from several of his new rivals.
“I admire and respect the candidates in the Democratic field. They bring a richness of ideas and experience and a depth of character that makes me proud to be a Democrat,” Patrick said in his announcement video. “But if the character of the candidates is an issue in every election, this time is about the character of the country.”
He added: “This time is about more than removing an unpopular and divisive leader, as important as that is, but about delivering instead for you.”
Later Thursday morning, Patrick delivered a stinging, albeit measured, indictment of the Democratic presidential field, telling CBS that he sees the current race as a debate between “nostalgia” and the idea that “it is our way, our big idea, or no way.”
Patrick told the CBS hosts that he reversed his position because he “can’t know if you can break through if you don’t get out and try.”
Patrick’s entry comes at the same time that at least one other high-profile Democrat — former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg — weighs a bid to take on President Donald Trump mere months before primaries and caucuses begin. The changing plans of Patrick and Bloomberg are stinging indictments of the current candidate field, especially former Vice President Joe Biden.
But even prior to Patrick’s announcement Thursday, voters across the country in polls and interviews have told CNN that they want the field of Democrats running to shrink, not grow.
Patrick acknowledged the challenges awaiting his campaign, which he began to assemble only days ago.
“I recognize running for president is a Hail Mary under any circumstances,” Patrick told the Boston Globe in an interview on the eve of his announcement. “This is a Hail Mary from two stadiums over.”
After announcing his bid on Thursday morning, Patrick traveled to New Hampshire to file his papers for the primary there with the secretary of state’s office, his first official step in getting on primary ballots. Patrick described the moment as “extraordinarily humbling, sober and exciting moment all at once.”
“I think we have to be about how we bring people in, how we bring people along, and how we yield to the possibility that somebody else or even some of the party may have a good idea, as good or better than our own,” Patrick said. “That’s the kind of leadership I have brought to settings in the private sector and the public sector, the kind of leadership I want to bring right now.”
Patrick later told reporters that Biden’s campaign “misses the moment” because it is centered on the idea that “if we just get rid of... the incumbent we can go back to doing what we used to do.”
Patrick said Trump successfully made the case in 2016 that “establishment politics isn’t working well enough for most people” and that both Bernie Sanders in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2008 made a similar case that “is still true” to this day.
The odds could be incredibly steep for a late entrant like Patrick, 63, who is not well known nationally, does not have personal wealth to finance a campaign and is up against a history littered with failed late-entry candidates. Patrick has already missed the deadline to appear on the primary ballot in Alabama and Arkansas, which could be significant if the race becomes a delegate fight next year.
Still, despite the odds, he enters the race with some potential advantages: Patrick is from Massachusetts, which is next door to New Hampshire, home of the first-in-the-nation primary. And being one of the country’s first African American governors could be politically beneficial in South Carolina, where a majority of Democratic primary voters are black.
Patrick, born on the South Side of Chicago in 1956, was raised primarily by his mother after his father, a jazz musician, decided to leave the family and move to New York. Patrick excelled in school and, after a teacher pushed him, he applied for a scholarship and was accepted “sight unseen by Milton Academy in Massachusetts” for high school. Patrick would go on to study at Harvard, where he later received his law degree in 1982.
After years in private law practice, Patrick began his public service career in 1994 when then-President Bill Clinton nominated the then-partner at Boston law firm Hill & Barlow to be US Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights division. After serving in the Clinton administration, Patrick worked as a senior executive at both Texaco and Coca-Cola.
Despite entering the 2006 Massachusetts governor’s race as a longshot candidate, Patrick bested two better-positioned Democrats in the primary and later won the general election. Patrick successfully ran for reelection in 2010 against now-Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.
Throughout his career, Patrick has been compared to his friend, former President Barack Obama, in part because both have leaned on their personal stories and ties to Chicago to rise to political power.
Patrick’s first campaign for governor was helmed by political consultants David Axelrod and David Plouffe and his slogan — “Together We Can” — was seen as a precursor to Obama’s hopeful message in 2008. The two Democrats remain close to this day.
Patrick spoke to Obama about his now official campaign this week, a source close to Obama tells CNN.
“Gov. Patrick informed President Obama this week about his decision to run,” the source said. “They are friends and have a deep mutual respect for each other. President Obama wished Gov. Patrick well and gave the same advice he’s given to the other candidates who have sought his counsel.”
And Patrick’s connections to Obama’s political world continue. Before ruling out a run, Patrick had built a small but formidable team of advisers in Boston as he planned a 2020 bid and had the backing of some top aides from Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.
Patrick’s work in the private-sector may create a political hurdle for his candidacy, particularly a job in 2015 he took at Bain Capital. The Boston-based private investment firm that became a liability to the 2012 presidential run of Republican Mitt Romney, another former Massachusetts governor and now a US senator from Utah.
Even before he made his candidacy official, several liberal activists blasted Patrick’s work at the firm. It could hang over him as he is entering a race where frontrunner Democrats have cast wealthy and powerful interests as the enemy of progressive policies.
“We knocked Romney for working at Bain Capital,” Markos Moulitsas, founder of the liberal Daily Kos blog wrote on Twitter. “Deval Patrick doesn’t get a pass for doing the same.”
Patrick last year defended his work at Bain Capital, telling CNN: “I’ve never taken a job where I’ve left my conscience at the door, and I haven’t started now.”