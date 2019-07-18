Jeffrey Epstein must remain in jail until his trial, judge rules
A federal judge on Thursday ordered Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, to remain in jail pending trial, rejecting the multimillionaire’s request to return to his Upper East Side mansion.
“The government’s application for continued remand is hereby granted,” U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman said. He described Epstein’s proposed bail package as “irretrievably inadequate.”
Prosecutors had deemed him an ”extreme” flight risk.
An attorney for Epstein, Martin Weinberg, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the judge’s order.
Epstein, 66, had asked the judge to allow him to live in his mansion, one of the largest residences in Manhattan, under the supervision of armed private security and a court-appointed, live-in trustee who would monitor his compliance with bail conditions.
U.S. sailor missing after going overboard in Persian GulfA search-and-rescue operation is underway for a U.S. sailor who went overboard from the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Persian gulf on Wednesday, according to a statement from the U.S. Navy.
Four ships from the U.S., Spain and Pakistan are currently searching for the missing sailor.
“Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Spanish Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Méndez Núñez (F 104) and Pakistan Navy Ship PSN Aslat (F265) are currently conducting search and rescue operations in the Arabian Sea following reports of a missing U.S. Navy Sailor,” the statement from the U.S. Navy 5th Fleet said.
The sailor’s name is being withheld in accordance with Navy policy.
Millions threatened by potentially deadly heat wave in coming days
A dangerous and potentially deadly heatwave threatens much of the continental U.S., with dozens of record high temperatures both in the daytime and in the evening expected this weekend.
More than 150 million people in nearly 30 states were under a heat watch, warning or advisory on Thursday morning, according to CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen.
Over the next few days, more than 85 percent of the lower 48’s population will see temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, Hennen said, and more than half will see temperatures in excess of 95 degrees. Much of the heat expected for Thursday was forecast to descend on the Midwest and Mississippi, before making its way to the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, Hennen said.
On Thursday, cities under excessive heat warnings included Chicago, Oklahoma City, Omaha, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Detroit and Philadelphia. Minneapolis, Little Rock, Memphis, Nashville and Raleigh were all under heat advisories. Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Washington, Baltimore, New York and Boston were all under excessive heat watches and expected to see high temperatures.
New data shows flow of billions of pain pills from drug companies
A database charting the course of opioid pills across the country is being made public following a judge’s decision, shedding new light on the scope of the drug industry’s alleged role in the crisis.
The Washington Post reports that 76 billion prescription pain pills from the country’s biggest pharmaceutical companies poured into the U.S. from 2006 through 2012.
The numbers paint the fullest picture yet of the scope of prescription drug manufacturing and sales that experts say drove the country into its opioid addiction struggle.
“There’s been massive overprescribing, overconsumption of opioids in the United States,” said Dr. Andrew Kolodny, co-director of Opioid Policy Research at Brandeis University in Massachusetts. “It’s the reason we’re in the midst of this severe epidemic of opioid addiction and overdose deaths.”
Toys ‘R’ Us is coming back to the U.S.
Toys “R” Us’ long-awaited comeback is finally official.
Its owner, Tru Kids Brands, announced Thursday that Toys “R” Us is being reborn in the U.S. with two new stores. The return comes more than a year after the chain collapsed, resulting in the closure of all 700 of its American stores.
The new stores will be smaller than their predecessors. Tru Kids described them as a “highly engaging retail experience designed for kids, families and to better fit within today’s retail environment.”
The new Toys “R” Us stores will be open before the holiday shopping season later this year at The Galleria in Houston and in Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey. They will sell toys, but fewer of them.
The new locations will have interactive and playground-like environments for toy brands.
