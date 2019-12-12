White House holds summit on child care and paid leave
The White House held a summit on child care and paid leave on Thursday, an issue first daughter and senior presidential adviser Ivanka Trump has carried the torch on since President Donald Trump took office.
“We have come together today because we have a historic chance to pass paid family leave and childcare reform so that every American family has the freedom to embrace the dignity of work and the joy of raising a family,” Ivanka Trump said during her opening remarks. “Our vision is to give each parent the resources and support they need to make the best choice for their families.”
The White House event comes a day after the House of Representatives passed an annual defense authorization bill which includes a provision providing all federal workers with 12 weeks of paid parental leave for the first time in US history.
World must reach ‘peak meat’ by 2030 to meet climate change targets, scientists warnThe world needs to reach “peak meat” within the next 10 years to combat the effects of climate change, scientists warn.
In a letter to The Lancet Planetary Health Journal, they said all but the poorest countries needed to set a time frame for livestock production to stop growing, since the meat and dairy sector is responsible for such a large proportion of emissions.
The scientists called on governments to identify the largest emissions sources or land-occupiers in the livestock sector and set reduction targets to help fight the risk of global temperatures rising by more than the “safe” limit of 1.5-2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
“The reduction we need means we need deep transformation in every sector,” Helen Harwatt, environmental social scientist at Harvard Law School and lead author of the letter, told CNN.
— From wire reports
Pepsi’s new product has nearly twice as much caffeine as its regular soda
Like its rival Coke, Pepsi is launching a new coffee-infused cola.
Pepsi Café, which also comes in a vanilla flavor, will hit shelves throughout the United States in April for a limited time. It’s nearly twice as caffeinated as a regular soda.
For Pepsi, the new beverage is a way to leverage consumer trends to invigorate its core product, which could certainly use a boost.
“Cola has been a pretty stagnant category over the last 20-30 years,” said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for Pepsi. “As consumer preferences continue to evolve, we as Pepsi need to evolve as well to better meet those needs.”
Appeals court divided on future of emoluments lawsuit against TrumpFifteen appellate judges in Richmond spent three hours Thursday showing how deeply divided they are on whether they can curtail the President’s business interests.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals debated a case challenging whether President Donald Trump can continue to accept emoluments, or profits, from his hotel in Washington, DC, while in office.
At this stage, a decision could control whether the case has months ahead of it still in court — keeping the president’s companies at risk as his opponents seek financial documents — or whether it will be dismissed, a win for Trump. In either way, the issue is likely to eventually reach the Supreme Court.
“To sue the president (in a case like this) is a matter that is unplowed ground,” said Judge Paul Niemeyer, who had written an opinion dismissing the case in favor of Trump previously.
— From wire reports