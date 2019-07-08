National Archives closed due to flooding: Constitution is safe
A flash flood of historic proportions hit Washington and the surrounding area Monday, with nearly 3.5 inches of rain coming down in only two hours.
It was bad enough that the main power vault to the National Archives building was flooded, causing electrical outages and forcing the closure of the building.
Fear not, though: The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights are all safe.
The National Archives is home to the United States’ founding documents, along with historical papers such as the Emancipation Proclamation and the Voting Rights Act.
The building is equipped with flood walls, which probably prevented further damage to the structure and all the priceless records stored inside.
Crews are working to restore the main power vault.
Trump takes aim at Green New Deal
President Donald Trump held an event to tout his administration’s previous work on the environment Monday during a speech at the White House, despite having rolled back numerous regulations intended to fight the climate crisis.
“From day one my administration has made it a top priority to ensure that America is among the very cleanest air and cleanest water on the planet,” Trump said in the East Room. “We want the cleanest air. We want crystal clean water and that’s what we’re doing and that’s what we’re working on so hard.”
During his speech, Trump held up his decision to remove the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, the cleanup of some polluted sites around the country and the opening of some public lands for hunters as examples of positive moves made by his administration. He also repeatedly emphasized the role a strong economy plays in environmental protections.
Trump also took time to criticize the Democrat-led Green New Deal, which is a vast legislative plan aimed at fighting climate change and would remake substantial parts of the American economy. Trump said the plan would be too expensive and would harm private business
“If you go 150 years from now and we’ve had great success, that’s not a number that’s even thought to be affordable,” Trump said. “It’ll kill millions of jobs. It’ll crush the dreams of the poorest Americans and disproportionately harm minority communities. I will not stand for it. We will defend the environment, but we will also defend American sovereignty, American prosperity, and we will defend American jobs.”
DHS requests 1,000 more National Guard for Texas border
The Department of Homeland Security has asked the Pentagon to authorize 1,000 additional Texas National Guard troops “to provide supplemental holding and port of entry enforcement support” to Customs and Border Protection within the state, the Defense Department said Monday.
The Pentagon has not yet approved the request, which was made Wednesday.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has consented to the use of the National Guard to support Customs and Border Protection, according to the Defense Department.
“Supplemental holding support is requested for CBP holding facilities located at Donna and Tornillo, Texas,” Maj. Chris Mitchell, a Pentagon spokesman, told CNN, while adding that “these holding facilities will be owned, operated, and managed by CBP.”
U.S. troops on the border typically do not interact with migrants.
Trump to make next census move this week, Barr says
President Donald Trump is still considering an executive order in an effort to force a citizenship question onto the 2020 census, even after his decision to proceed with the court battle triggered a highly unusual shakeup of the government’s legal team over the weekend, according to officials familiar with the situation.
Civil rights groups argue that including it will scare off legal immigrants as well as undocumented migrants, leading to an inaccurate population count. The census is used to set voting boundaries as well as funding for social assistance and other government programs.
Attorney General Bill Barr said Monday the administration would decide in the “next day or two” on which option to take on the census.
“We’ve been considering all the options,” he told reporters in South Carolina, adding he’s been in “constant discussions with the President” over the past week. “Over the next day or two you’ll see what approach we’re taking,” Barr said. Going with an executive order, he argued, “does provide a pathway for getting a question on the census.”
— From wire reports