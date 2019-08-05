Dow plunges 875 points after China devalues its currency
The Dow tumbled 875 points and global stocks were in disarray on Monday after China escalated the trade war with the United States.
The Chinese government devalued the yuan to fall below its 7-to-1 ratio with the U.S. dollar for the first time in a decade Monday. A weaker currency could soften the blow the United States has dealt China with its tariffs.
The weak yuan ignited fear on Wall Street that a currency war has begun or that the United States would respond with even higher tariffs, prolonging the standoff with China and potentially weakening the global economy. Investors are particularly concerned that the Trump administration could try to devalue the dollar, sparking a currency war that could weaken Americans’ purchasing power.
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22 in anti-immigrant massacre
The 21-year-old white supremacist suspected of carrying out a deadly shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas wanted to stop a “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” according to a political document police believe he wrote.
The toll in Saturday’s massacre rose to 22 people killed and more than two dozen injured on Monday morning, and it was one of three major mass shootings across the U.S. in the past week.
But even among that horrific trio, the shooting in El Paso stood out as a domestic terrorist attack designed to inspire fear among Hispanic immigrants to the U.S. The killings took place at a spot along the U.S.-Mexico border frequented by Mexicans and by a man who police believe posted a political document explaining his hatred of immigrants and race-mixing.
President Trump on Monday morning said the shooter’s manifesto was “consumed with racist hate.”
House Judiciary chairman says panel could move to impeach by end of year
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said Monday that his panel could move to impeach President Donald Trump by the end of the year, laying out an ambitious fall schedule that could lead to a history-making move by House Democrats to try to remove the president from office.
The comments are the latest indication that efforts to impeach Trump are gathering new steam with a majority of House Democrats now publicly supporting an impeachment inquiry, even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has for months resisted such a move, though she has increasingly left open the option of moving ahead.
Nadler said on MSNBC Monday that his panel could vote later this year on articles of impeachment. First, Nader said, they would pursue their fights in court to get information from the Trump administration, hoping to get court decisions by end of October or early November. Then, he promised September hearings with witnesses “who are not dependent on court proceedings.”
Sharks bite 3 people in 24 hours at the same Florida beach
Experts describe New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, as the shark attack capital of the world, and it lived up to that reputation this weekend, when three people were bitten by sharks over two days.
On Saturday, 20-year-old surfer Emily Comfort was bitten on her left hand and wrist, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.
Half an hour later, officials said, 21-year-old surfer Riley Petrovich had to be treated for a shark bite to his right foot.
Less than 24 hours after the first two bites, 51-year-old Peter Bourbeau was standing in knee-deep water when his right foot was bitten by what he described as a 4-foot-shark, Volusia County Beach Safety said. He told officials that he kicked the shark with his left foot, and it swam away.
1.5M people in the US might have sesame allergies
In the United States, the top allergens are required to appear on labels when they’re among a product’s ingredients. Milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans are all on the list.
A new study says 1.5 million children and adults in the United States may have a sesame allergy. That’s a greater number than previously estimated, and makes it the ninth most common allergy. But sesame isn’t required to be listed on food labels.
The .21% of children and .24% of adults estimated to be allergic to sesame in the United States is an increase from the number reported in an earlier, smaller study, which showed a prevalence of .1%.
