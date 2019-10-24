Hundreds evacuated as wildfire races through Northern California
A raging wildfire has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes after it exploded to consume thousands of acres in Northern California, authorities said.
The Kincade Fire, ignited Wednesday night, has scorched 10,000 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire, reported Thursday morning.
More than 550 homes — with about 1,700 residents — are under mandatory evacuation orders as the blaze burns uncontrollably, Sonoma County officials said.
Among the communities under mandatory evacuation order was the entirety of Geyserville, about 80 miles north of San Francisco. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office told residents Thursday morning to leave since the fire crossed Highway 128, heading west.
“If you’re in Geyserville,” the sheriff’s office said, “leave now.”
There were 328 personnel from multiple agencies battling the blaze Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.
FDA takes action against
popular vaping brand
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is going after vaping company Eonsmoke LLC with a warning letter seeking to remove roughly 100 flavored vaping products from the market, saying the company “has ignored the law by marketing dozens of unauthorized e-cigarette products,” according to a statement by Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless.
“Companies are on notice — the FDA will not allow the proliferation of illegally marketed e-cigarettes or other tobacco products, to come at the expense of our children,” Sharpless said in a statement Thursday. “Today’s action makes clear that we will continue to keep a close watch on companies and take swift steps when violations are found.”
The warning letter also cites claims made by the company that its products are less harmful than other marketed tobacco products — claims that require FDA review. The company has also advertised online and through social media, including posts “by well-known influencers,” that do not contain the required warning statement that nicotine “is an addictive chemical.”
White House trade adviser declines to say if Bidens were mentioned during China trade talksWhite House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday declined to answer questions about whether China opening an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son has come up during trade talks with the U.S.
“Did you bring up investigating the Bidens as part of the negotiations?” CNN’s Jim Sciutto asked Navarro at the CITIZEN by CNN conference in New York.
“It’s not an appropriate question in my judgment, OK,” Navarro replied.
“It’s an easy one for you to say no,” Sciutto said, to which Navarro responded: “But you’re asking me to violate a principle here.”
“I’m not going to talk about that stuff. If I answer that question then you’ll ask me another question,” he added.
Another round of intentional power shutoffs hits California as frustration grows
California’s largest utility started yet another round of intentional power cuts to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires, frustrating residents two weeks after it left nearly 1 million customers in the dark for days.
The latest blackouts started Wednesday and will affect parts of 17 counties that include wine country Sonoma and Napa at least through Thursday afternoon.
Red flag warnings are in place for more than 25 million people in Northern and Southern California, which means soaring temperatures, low humidity and stronger winds will increase the risk of fire dangers.
About 179,000 Northern California customers will lose electricity in the latest shutoff, the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said. But the number of affected people will be higher since customers include houses and businesses.
Amy Klobuchar qualifies for November Democratic debate
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is the latest candidate to qualify for the next Democratic presidential debate in November after receiving 3% in a new Quinnipiac University poll out Thursday.
The fifth Democratic presidential primary debate will be held on Nov. 20 in Georgia and co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.
Klobuchar had reached the donor requirement last month, her campaign has confirmed to CNN.
The candidates who have qualified so far include former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer and former tech executive Andrew Yang.
Of the remaining candidates who were on the debate stage in October, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke have yet to qualify.
— From wire reports