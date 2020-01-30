Justice Department lawyer says House can impeach a president over defied subpoenas
A Justice Department lawyer said Thursday in federal court that the House can impeach a president over ignored subpoenas, a noted contrast to what lawyers for President Donald Trump are arguing at his Senate impeachment trial this week.
Asked by a federal judge what the House can do to enforce its subpoenas, Justice Department lawyer James Burnham said without hesitation that the House can use its impeachment powers, among other options, like withholding appropriations.
First case of person-to-person Wuhan virus transmission in US has been confirmed
The husband of an Illinois woman with Wuhan coronavirus is now infected with the illness, and is the first confirmed case of person-to-person transmission of the virus in the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday.
“I want to emphasize that the risk of this novel coronavirus to the general public in Illinois remains low,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a written statement on Thursday. She added that local, state and federal health officials are working to identify people who have had close contact with the case in order to minimize further spread of the virus.
“We will continue to keep the public fully informed as additional information becomes available,” she said.
The husband, a Chicago resident in his 60s, is the second confirmed case of the virus in the state.
The woman, who is in her 60s, is the first confirmed travel-associated case in Illinois and was diagnosed after returning from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak originated. She is “doing quite well” and remains hospitalized primarily for isolation, doctors told reporters during a telebriefing with reporters on Thursday.
Three attorneys general sue to have Equal Rights Amendment added to ConstitutionThree attorneys general of states that recently ratified the Equal Rights Amendment are suing to have the amendment added to the Constitution, challenging a Justice Department opinion that the deadline for passage expired decades ago.
In a complaint filed Thursday, the attorneys general of Virginia, Illinois and Nevada are asking the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to force the archivist of the United States, who administers the ratification process, to “carry out his statutory duty of recognizing the complete and final adoption” of the ERA as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution. The ERA would ban discrimination on the basis of sex and guarantee equality for women under the Constitution.
America’s economy grew at weakest pace since Trump took officeThe U.S. economy in 2019 grew at its slowest pace in three years, according to preliminary data from the Commerce Department.
The economy expanded by 2.3% last year, its lowest level since 2016, when growth stood at 1.6%.
The economy under President Donald Trump has been consistently strong but not electric. In its best year, 2018, the economy expanded at a 2.9% clip. In 2017, it grew by 2.4%.
The dropoff in 2019 was because personal consumption expenditures and exports fell, according to the Commerce Department. The Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, which measures goods and services consumed by individuals, rose 1.6% last year, excluding volatile components like food and energy.
In the final quarter of last year, the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.1%, in line with the consensus forecasts of economists polled by Refinitiv, and matched the growth rate of the third quarter.
The economy’s growth slowed throughout 2019. Although the first three months of the year pushed ahead with more than 3% annualized growth, the year’s remaining three quarters were all around the 2% mark.
Economic indicators are pointing at opposing directions for future growth.
White House to propose maintaining Ukraine aid after first weighing massive cut
The White House will propose keeping security assistance for Ukraine at current levels when it releases its budget next week after initially considering a massive cut to the program, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions.
A spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget confirmed Thursday that the funding levels will remain the same after CNN and other outlets reached out about talks of proposed cuts.
The administration was planning to propose dropping the State Department Foreign Military Financing level to roughly the same level as its past budget proposals of $20 million, according to two people familiar with the discussions. That would be far below the enacted level of $115 million, which has strong bipartisan support on Capitol Hill. The White House will release its 2021 budget request on Feb. 10.
Those plans were dropped Thursday without explanation.
