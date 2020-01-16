Senate approves Trump trade deal
Senators of both parties came together Thursday morning to pass President Donald Trump’s foremost legislative priority — the revisedNorth American Free Trade Agreement
— with his historic impeachment trial about to formally begin.
Among other changes from the Bill Clinton-era trade agreement known as NAFTA, the USMCA includes new provisions for digital commerce, more stringent rules of origin for auto parts and new minimum wage requirements for certain auto workers.
It passed with a vote of 89-10.
The pact was signed by the three countries’ leaders in November 2018, but the text was later changed after months of negotiations between the Trump administration and House Democrats. The new version enshrined additional labor protections and got rid of controversial patent protections for biologic drugs. Final Senate passage of the bill marks the culmination of years of arduous negotiations.
GAO concludes Trump administration broke law by withholding Ukraine aid
The Government Accountability Office said the Trump administration broke the law when it withheld U.S. security aid to Ukraine last year that had been appropriated by Congress, a decision that’s at the heart of the House’s impeachment case against President Donald Trump.
The GAO, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, said in a decision issued Thursday that the White House budget office violated the Impoundment Control Act, a 1974 law that limits the White House from withholding funds that Congress has appropriated.
The Office of Management and Budget told the GAO it “withheld the funds to ensure that they were not spent ‘in a manner that could conflict with the president’s foreign policy,’” said Thomas Armstrong, the GAO’s general counsel. But the GAO rejected that argument.
“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the president to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” the GAO wrote. “OMB withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted under the Impoundment Control Act. The withholding was not a programmatic delay. Therefore, we conclude that OMB violated the ICA.”
Florida to purchase, protect 20K acres of Everglades wetlands
Florida has reached a deal with a real estate company to acquire 20,000 acres of the Everglades that is slated for oil production in order to protect the wetlands, Florida’s governor announced Wednesday.
Ron DeSantis, a Republican, called it the largest wetland acquisition in a decade and said the purchase will permanently save these lands from oil drilling.
The pending land purchase was made in agreement with Kanter Real Estate, which has owned property in the heart of the Everglades’ Water Conservation Area 3 in Broward County for over 50 years.
Kanter Real Estate President John Kanter told the Herald at the time that “our focus has always been to conduct this project in a manner that would be highly protective of the environment.”
Controversial Trump tax break under investigation by Treasury watchdog
The Treasury Department’s inspector general has opened an inquiry into a controversial tax break used by close allies of President Donald Trump.
The review into the agency’s Opportunity Zone program is in response to a request from three Democratic lawmakers, said Acting Treasury Inspector General Richard Delmar.
The program, created by the 2017 GOP tax bill, allows investors to defer taxes on capital gains if they’re reinvested in a real estate project or business located in one of nearly 9,000 qualified census tracts. Any capital gains from those investments will be untaxed if they’re held for more than 10 years, a tax giveaway worth $7.7 billion through 2022, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.
Among those who have moved to take advantage of the program are the investment firm Cadre, part-backed by Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, which solicits investments for “opportunity zones.”
Giuliani associate implicates Trump in Ukraine scheme
Lev Parnas, the Soviet-born businessman whose work in Ukraine with President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani stands at the center of the impeachment inquiry, implicated the president Wednesday in an interview with CNN in which he said that their efforts were “all about 2020” and not about working in the interest of the United States.
“That was the way everyone viewed it,” Parnas told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, disputing Trump’s claim that the push to unearth damaging information about his political rival, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, stemmed from concerns about corruption in Ukraine.
“That was the most important thing,” Parnas said, “for him to stay on for four years and keep the fight going. I mean, there was no other reason for doing it.”
— From wire reports
