National Archives admits to altering photo of 2017 Women’s March
The National Archives admitted to altering a 2017 photograph of the Women’s March to censor signs referencing women’s anatomy and President Donald Trump’s name, according to The Washington Post.
The photograph, taken by Getty Images’ Mario Tama, shows a sea of people marching down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2017 — a day after Trump’s inauguration.
In changes to the original photo, Trump’s name is blurred from signs that read: “God Hates Trump” and “Trump & GOP — Hands Off Women,” according to the Post. According to the Post, the word p---y is also blocked out from one sign and the word vagina is no longer visible in another.
CNN has reached out to the National Archives for comment. In a statement provided to the Post, the National Archives said the decision “as a non-partisan, non-political federal agency” to blur Trump’s name was to avoid engaging in “current political controversy.”
The National Archives told the newspaper it obscured the references to women’s genitals because the museum gets a lot of young visitors and the words could be seen as inappropriate.
Community questions effects of jet fuel dump on children’s health
Frustrated community members questioned government officials and Delta Air Lines representatives during a meeting to talk about a fuel dump from a plane making an emergency landing near Los Angeles this week.
The town hall meeting held in Cudahy, California, on Friday was packed, with some audience members holding signs with messages like “Stop letting corporations dump on us” and “Protect our children like they were PG&E.”
A representative for Delta read a statement sending apologies on behalf of the company and updates on the investigation into the aircraft that dumped fuel over five elementary schools in the Los Angeles area.
“On behalf of Delta, we deeply regret what happened,” said managing director of state and local affairs for Delta, Dana Debel. “What we’re here to do today is to listen to all of you.” She was interrupted by a chorus of angry voices.
“That doesn’t make it right,” one woman can be heard saying. “Oh, now you do (regret it),” said a man.
Sixty people were treated after the Delta plane dumped jet fuel making its emergency landing Tuesday. A plane making an emergency landing must lose some fuel to be light enough to land, but procedure calls for that to take place at high altitudes over designated unpopulated areas, according to the FAA.
Senators prepare for no-talking impeachment trial rulesThe impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will be an unusual event in more ways than one.
It will mark only the third time in American history that a President faces a Senate impeachment trial. The trial is expected to interfere with — if not halt entirely — the usual business of the Senate and senators will have to comply with a set of rules that are not usually enforced and that may test their patience.
To start, lawmakers used to giving lengthy speeches on the Senate floor to weigh in on the issues of the day will instead have to be quiet. Official decorum guidelines for the trial released by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s offices say that senators must refrain from speaking while the case is being presented.
“That’s going to suck,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida told CNN when asked about the no-talking rule. “I guarantee you it’s going to be hard,” he said, adding sarcastically, “but I think we’ll survive.”
Lieu tells Nunes to ‘shove it’ after Republican colleague threatens lawsuit
A feud between two California lawmakers spilled into the public recently, with one alleging conspiracy and the other threatening legal action.
Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu in December accused Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of conspiring with Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and a key figure in the Ukraine scandal at the center of Trump’s impeachment, to undermine the US government. A lawyer for Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, then threatened legal action if Lieu doesn’t apologize.
On Friday, Lieu tweeted the first page of a December 31 letter from Nunes’ attorney, Steven Biss, threatening to sue to protect his client’s reputation.
Lieu included his curt response: “I welcome any lawsuit from your client and look forward to taking discovery of Congressman Nunes,” Lieu wrote in a reply letter dated Jan. 16. “Or, you can take your letter and shove it.”
CNN has reached out to Biss and Nunes’ office for comment.
—From wire reports
