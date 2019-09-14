Bee Love Slater is the 18th known transgender person to be killed this year, the Human Rights Campaign said.
The 23-year-old woman was found in a burned car this month in Clewiston, Florida, CNN affiliate WBBH reported.
“She was a people person,” Desmond Vereen, who organized a vigil after Slater’s death, told the affiliate. “She loved to be around people and meeting new people too because of her new lifestyle that she transitioned to.”
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said it is still looking for a motive. It told CNN affiliate WZVN it had to use dental records to identify the body because it had been burned so badly when she was killed on September 4.
“We can’t say it’s a hate crime yet because we don’t know what the motive was. A hate crime is a little more than that. It’s an enhancement charge,” Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Susan Harrelle told WZVN.
“Our society needs to work to ensure transpeople can live without fear,” the American Civil Rights Union said.
Slater was killed in the same week as 17-year-old Bailey Reeves, a transgender woman who was shot on Labor Day.
GOP Trump challengers slam canceled primariesAll three Republican primary challengers lambasted state GOP leaders — and President Donald Trump — for opting to cancel their 2020 presidential primary elections in a show of support for the President.
“In the United States, citizens choose their leaders,” former Rep. Mark Sanford of South Carolina, former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld said in a Washington Post op-ed on Friday.
“The primary nomination process is the only opportunity for Republicans to have a voice in deciding who will represent our party,” they added. “Let those voices be heard.”
Their pushback comes after party leaders in Kansas, South Carolina and Nevada canceled their Republican primaries, with Arizona expected to make it official over the weekend. The scrapped primaries pose a further obstacle for the long-shot challengers, already fighting the incumbent President, who, according to a CNN/SSRS Poll, has an 88% approval rating among Republicans.
Trump confirms Osama bin Laden’s son killed
President Donald Trump in a statement on Saturday said late al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden‘s son Hamza bin Laden had been “killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region.”
He did not give a time period for the operation or the death.
“The loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives al-Qa’ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group,” the President said in the statement.
Trump also said “Hamza bin Ladin was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups.”
CNN previously reported on July 31 that the US believed Hamza bin Laden was dead. At that time, two defense officials with knowledge of the operation told CNN that bin Laden had been killed at least several months prior.
White House considering background check app for gun controlThe White House and Capitol Hill is considering a phone app connected to the National Instant Criminal Background Checks as one of the options in their discussions for plans to reduce gun violence, according to a Senate source and a person familiar with the talks.
The proposed app would be used for background checks using private sales, and not for purchases involving commercial dealers, one of the sources told CNN. The Washington Post first reported on the app.
White House aides have spent the last month meeting with congressional staffers and devising a package of legislative measures in the wake of recent mass shootings. The Department of Justice also prepared a package of options that was delivered to the White House more than two weeks ago.
Biden says he’ll release medical records before Iowa caucusesDemocratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden committed to publicly releasing his medical records before the Iowa caucuses after questions of whether the 76-year-old former vice president is fit for the rigors of the presidency and to take on President Donald Trump, aged 73, in a grueling 2020 campaign.
In Houston on Friday, a day after the third presidential debate, the Democratic frontrunner was asked by a reporter if he will be disclosing his medical records to address worries about his age.
“Yes,” Biden said, then with a quip, “What health concerns man? You want to wrestle?”
Asked about the timing, Biden said he’ll release his medical records “when I get the next physical” exam and “before there’s the first vote.”
A Biden spokesman confirmed to CNN that meant before the Iowa caucuses in February 2020.
— From wire reports