Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan, speaking at the White House on Monday, touted a drop in border arrests and highlighted the construction of new sections of the border wall.
Morgan said 64,000 people had been apprehended or deemed inadmissible in August — down from 82,000 in July and 144,000 from the peak in May.
Morgan credited President Donald Trump’s “unprecedented network of initiatives,” including the push to have Mexico conduct more enforcement on the border, with securing that 56% drop since May.
The August numbers show a consistent decline in arrests since the spring, and come as the Trump administration has pushed forward numerous controversial policies intended to help stem the flow of migrants arriving at the southern border.
Democrats have a chance in Trump district in N. Carolina
The seemingly never-ending election to represent North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District will (probably) come to a close on Tuesday.
For those who don’t recall, credible allegations of ballot fraud caused the State Board of Elections to order a new election in the district after the final tally found Republican Mark Harris ahead of Democrat Dan McCready by fewer than 1,000 votes.
Harris decided not to run again in the special election. Instead, McCready will face off against Republican Dan Bishop. The race looks like it could be close, which could foreshadow bad news for the Republicans in 2020.
There hasn’t been any non-partisan live interview polling of the district, but data that has been released to the public shows a close race. No poll released to the public has had either up by more than 4 points.
When you look back at polling miscues in special House elections, even an error of 13 points falls within the 95% error band. In other words, anything from a Bishop win by 13 points to a McCready win by 13 points shouldn’t surprise us.
GOP primary challenger Sanford says he strengthens anti-Trump message
Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, who announced this weekend that he will launch a longshot primary bid for the 2020 Republican nomination, argued Monday that the growing field of Republicans challenging President Donald Trump strengthens their anti-Trump message.
“I think it strengthens it. What the administration is basically said — what the Trump campaign has said is: it was just Bill Weld for a while, it’s a voice crying in the wilderness, it’s — pay it no attention. All of a sudden, when you end up with three candidates and three different candidates saying there’s something wrong with this presidency, what’s going on here is not consistent with the Republican Party that we know about, believe in and invested major portions of our life in, that’s a different conversation,” Sanford told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.”
Appeals court sides with DA over ‘Straight Pride Parade’ charges
A Massachusetts appeals court Monday overruled a Boston judge who insisted over prosecutors’ wishes that a man arrested at last week’s “Straight Pride Parade” be criminally prosecuted.
The ruling is a win for Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, a reform-minded prosecutor who said many of the 30-plus arrests at the parade were not worth prosecuting.
Last week, when prosecutors moved to dismiss some of those charges, Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott refused. He arraigned many of the defendants anyway.
Best colleges in America according to U.S. News High school students, get ready.
The latest U.S. News & World Report college rankings dropped Monday and they’re sure to put high school students — and more so, their parents — in a frenzy as they prepare to apply to colleges this autumn.
The latest release marks the 35th edition of the Best Colleges ranking, and it’s the first time schools in Puerto Rico, Guam and other U.S. territories are included.
Here are the top 10 schools, according to U.S. News.
1. Princeton University.
2. Harvard University.
3. Columbia University.
4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
5. Yale University.
6. Stanford University.
7. University of Chicago.
8. University of Pennsylvania; and
9. Northwestern University
10. Duke University and Johns Hopkins University.
—From wire reports
The usual suspects make up the list. Ivy Leagues and other big name private schools sit pretty at the top, complemented by a spattering of elite public schools and smaller liberal arts colleges rounding out the top 50.
But not everyone thinks these rankings actually matter. Forbes, for one, published a piece articulating what’s wrong with the list — arguing that the data is too easily falsified and the indicators used irrelevant to what makes a school worthy.
—From wire reports
lishes their own college ranking list every year, too.
Forbes isn’t the only one against the rankings. In a 2012 opinion piece for CNN, former George Washington University President Stephen Joel Trachtenberg dismissed the rankings, saying they don’t “begin to express the quality, comprehensiveness and special character of the more than 4,000 colleges and universities in the country.”
The rankings create a national obsession, pushing the false belief that if a student doesn’t get into a select school, which is typically accompanied by a high price tag, then “life will never be worth living,” Trachtenberg writes. He also discusses the ways in which schools can falsify their data, which Forbes also points out.
And they’re not wrong.
In May, seven years after Trachtenberg wrote his piece, it was revealed that the University of Oklahoma gave ”inflated” data on its alumni giving rates for twenty years, in an effort to improve their ranking. Alumni giving, an indicator used by U.S. News to detemine a school’s rank, is weighted at 5%.
Even before Oklahoma, Claremont McKenna College in California submitted false SAT scores for six years. In 2012, when the news broke, the school was ranked the ninth-best liberal arts college by U.S. News.
The rankings you’ve been waiting for
Oh right, the reason you actually clicked on this article.
Here are the top 15 schools, according to U.S. News. Whether or not these numbers actually matter, though, is up to you.
For the full list, go here.
1. Princeton University
2. Harvard University
3. Columbia University
4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
5. Yale University
6. Stanford University
7. University of Chicago
8. University of Pennsylvania
9. Northwestern University
10. Duke University and Johns Hopkins University
12. California Institute of Technology and Dartmouth College
14. Brown University
15. University of Notre Dame and Vanderbilt University