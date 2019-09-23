GM workers start collecting $250 weekly strike pay as stoppage reaches Day 8
As the United Auto Workers’ union strike against General Motors entered its second week Monday, strikers for the first time became eligible for modest strike benefits of $250 a week.
Many strikes are over quickly. In 2007, the last national strike against GM lasted only a few days. Another UAW strike against Chrysler that year was resolved in a matter of hours. To protect its strike fund, the UAW doesn’t start parceling out strike benefits to members until Day 8.
The strike benefits will cost the union about $12.5 million a week. The UAW is also paying for members’ health insurance during the strike, making Cobra payments on their behalf. The union had nearly $800 million in its strike fund at the end of last year, meaning that it could go about a year paying strike benefits before it would deplete the fund. The fund is built up over time by UAW member dues, which can come to about 2-1/2 hours pay per month.
Negotiators from the union and General Motors were back at it on Monday morning, after holding talks throughout the weekend. The two sides report making some progress but say they remain far apart on many key issues. The strike began Sept. 16.
Schumer calls for hearings, subpoena over whistleblower complaint
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer sought to turn up the pressure Monday on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans by outlining a plan for how he wants Republicans to investigate a whistleblower complaint that has sent shockwaves through Washington.
In a letter to McConnell on Monday, Schumer writes that he is calling on the majority leader and Senate Republicans who control the chamber to “take immediate action to stop President Trump from withholding an Intelligence Community whistleblower complaint that by law must be transmitted to Congress, and to begin an investigation into the Administration’s handling of security assistance to Ukraine.”
Schumer calls for hearings “to determine exactly what prompted the whistleblower to file this urgent complaint,” and says they should feature testimony from a host of administration officials, including acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Schumer also calls for testimony from Trump’s private attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Schumer also states that a subpoena should be issued “to compel the delivery of the whistleblower complaint to Congress, as required by law.”
The letter is the latest effort by congressional Democratic leaders to push for an investigation into the whistleblower complaint amid a controversy surrounding Trump and his contact with Ukraine.
Trump talks religious freedom initiatives during UN speechPresident Donald Trump announced new initiatives as part of a global call for protecting religious freedom at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, which his aides have characterized as the centerpiece of his visit to the conference of world leaders.
Trump announced that the U.S. would dedicate “$25 million to protect religious freedom, religious sites, and relics.” In addition, the U.S. will be “forming a coalition of U.S. businesses for the protection of religious freedom.”
Trump said he is the first U.S. president to host such a meeting.
“That’s very sad in many ways,” he said. The president also called the issue one of his “highest priorities.”
“Today, with one clear voice, the United States of America calls upon the nations of the world to end religious persecution. Stop the crimes against people of faith,” Trump said. “Release prisoners of conscience. Repeal laws restricting freedom of religion and belief. Protect the vulnerable, the defenseless, and the oppressed.”
Additionally, he asked “the governments of the world to honor the eternal right of every person to follow their conscience, live by their faith, and give glory to God.”
US Army soldier arrested after allegedly discussing bombing news network
A U.S. Army soldier discussed bomb-making techniques and bombing a major American news network’s headquarters, as well as named presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke as a possible target before being arrested this weekend, according to court documents released on Monday.
Jarrett William Smith, 24, was charged with distribution of information related to weapons of mass destruction after offering to teach others bomb-making and discussing bombing the news network’s headquarters, according to documents in Kansas federal court. He was stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas before his arrest on Saturday. The arrest of Smith comes amid a wave of arrests and charges the Justice Department has made disrupting possible domestic terror plots.
Smith made an initial appearance in Kansas federal court Monday afternoon.
— From wire reports