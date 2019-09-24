President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will release the “unredacted transcript” of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which has been scrutinized in the wake of a whistleblower report.
“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump tweeted while attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Trump admitted Tuesday that he delayed aid to Ukraine ahead of a call to Zelensky, when he pushed the leader to look into potential rival Joe Biden and his son’s work, giving the excuse that he was waiting for European nations to contribute their fair share of aid and claiming there was “never any quid pro quo.”
NY students and teachers affected by 9/11 attacks may receive health careNew York city education officials are notifying thousands of former students, staff and teachers that they might be eligible for free health care through the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund because of their exposure to the ground zero site at the time of the attack.
Officials from the Department of Education and United Federation of Teachers are partnering to urge thousands of former students, staff and teachers to apply for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund and World Trade Center Health program, and to inform them of the health risks associated with exposure.
Letters from the DOE are being mailed this week to anyone who was a New York city public school student enrolled near the World Trade Center on or after September 11, 2001, a DOE spokeswoman told CNN.
Trump mocks teen climate activist Greta ThunbergPresident Donald Trump mocked Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter late Monday night after the 16-year-old excoriated world leaders for not doing enough to tackle the climate crisis.
“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Trump posted on Twitter, replying to a video of Thunberg’s speech at the United Nations climate action summit earlier in the day.
Trump’s penchant for Twitter insults and online confrontations with people he sees as political adversaries is well known, though Monday’s tweet is a striking display of the President teasing a child.
Thunberg appeared to take Trump’s slight in stride. By late Tuesday morning, she had updated her Twitter bio to read: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”
In the video shared by Trump of her speech, Thunberg is visibly frustrated and at times appears to be holding back tears of anger as she dresses down the UN General Assembly.
Trump briefly attended the UN climate summit on Monday in an impromptu stop on his way to his administration’s priority event on religious freedom. But Trump — who has repeatedly said he thinks climate change is a hoax — did not speak at the event and left after 15 minutes.
Families of shooting victims ask ‘Joker’ studio to fight gun violence
A group of people whose loved ones witnessed or were killed in 2012’s Aurora theater shooting are calling on Warner Bros. to help combat gun violence as the studio prepares to release its rated-R comic book film “Joker.”
In a letter addressed to Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff and obtained by CNN, five family members and friends of victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado ask the studio to “use your massive platform and influence to join us in our fight to build safer communities with fewer guns.”
Specifically, the letter calls on the studio to end political contributions to candidates who take money from the NRA and vote against gun reform, actively lobby for gun reform and make contributions groups that support survivors and aim to reduce gun violence.
Kik shuts down once popular messaging app
At its peak, Kik’s messaging app had hundreds of millions of registered users and the company earned a private market valuation of $1 billion, placing it in the elite ranks of tech unicorns. Now, Kik is shutting down its chat app after a fight with regulators.
Kik Interactive announced late Monday that it’s shuttering the messenger app and cutting its staff from over 100 people to just 19 employees. The company will focus its remaining resources entirely on growing its cryptocurrency, Kin, the subject of a recent lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC sued Kik in June for raising about $100 million in an ICO, or initial coin offering, without properly registering the offering.
—From wire reports
In a blog post Monday, Kik CEO and founder Ted Livingston said the legal battle with the SEC has been “a long and expensive process to drain our resources.”
The SEC declined to comment for this story. Kik Interactive did not respond to a request for comment on when the app would shut down.
Launched in 2010, Kik pulled in a wide swath of users with the promise of being able to chat anonymously. Users were not required to register with a phone number or other personal details. In 2015, the app received $50 million in funding from Chinese tech giant Tencent.
It grew alongside other popular messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Line, but the anonymity feature became a double-edged sword. Headlines appeared on how child predators contacted minors through the app and the anonymity feature hurt law enforcement’s ability to track criminals.
As of 2016, Kik had 300 million registered users. It no longer breaks out its number of active users.
Livingston said the changes would cut the company’s burn rate by 85% and put it “in position to get through the SEC trial with the resources we have.”
The SEC has been cracking down on initial coin offerings over the past two years. In comments in a Senate banking committee hearing in February 2018, SEC chairman Jay Clayton said that those raising ICOs were “in the crosshairs of our enforcement provision.”
“Many ICOs are being conducted illegally,” said Clayton at the time. “Folks somehow got comfortable that this was new and it was okay and it was not a security, it was just some other way to raise money.”