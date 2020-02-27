Stocks on track for worst week since financial crisis
U.S. stocks faced another sharp selloff on Thursday as worries about coronavirus mounted, with the three main indexes dragged into correction territory and on track for their worst week since the financial crisis.
The Dow fell up to 960 points Thursday before bouncing back a bit and briefly re-emerging from correction territory. The index has fallen more than 10% below its most-recent peak, putting it in correction, and was down 620 points, or 2.3%, in the early afternoon.
Similarly, the S&P 500 briefly bounced back from the worst of its selloff but continues to flirt with falling into a correction. The index was down 2% in the early afternoon.
Both indexes are on track for their worst week since the fall of 2008, the midst of the financial crisis.
CDC confirms first US coronavirus case of ‘unknown’ origin
For the first time, a U.S. patient has contracted novel coronavirus with no clue as to where it came from.
The California patient didn’t travel anywhere known to have the virus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. And the patient wasn’t exposed to anyone known to be infected.
That means this could be the first U.S. case of ”community spread” of the virus.
The Solano County resident was admitted to UC Davis Medical Center last week but wasn’t tested for coronavirus until Sunday, according to a letter sent Wednesday to UC Davis staff and obtained by CNN.
UC Davis had requested coronavirus testing for the patient, but the patient “did not fit the existing CDC criteria” for such testing, the letter said.
The mysterious nature of this case is significant, said Dr. Dean Blumberg, an infectious disease specialist at UC Davis Medical Center.
“That suggests that the virus is out there in the community, and that means pretty much that everybody’s at risk,” he told CNN affiliate KCRA. “We don’t know who might be carrying it. We don’t know who we can get it from.”
Bloomberg releases new heart health information, calls on Sanders to do the sameMichael Bloomberg‘s campaign disclosed new information on Thursday about the health of the presidential candidate’s heart, and called on Bernie Sanders, who suffered a heart attack last year, to release the same data — a clear attempt to bring the issue of the Democratic frontrunner’s health to the forefront in the 2020 race for the White House.
Bloomberg’s last annual health exam was in July and included cardiac stress testing and a stress echocardiogram, according to a letter from Dr. Stephen Sisson at Johns Hopkins University that the Bloomberg campaign shared with CNN. According to Sisson, Bloomberg’s left ventricular ejection fraction was “normal” at 60-65%; his left ventricular cavity size and left ventricular function were also deemed “normal”; and his exercise capacity was described as “excellent.”
Bloomberg spokesman Stu Loeser said in a separate statement to CNN that Sanders should release the same left ventricular ejection fraction data.
“Releasing this single scientific number about heart health could start to put to rest any concerns about Senator Sanders’ secrecy about his recent heart attack,” Loeser said. “Mike Bloomberg’s doctor shared Mike’s number. Will Senator Sanders ask his doctor to do the same?”
Sanders suffered a heart attack in October.
1,000 Army recruits made history by taking oath of enlistment from an astronaut in spaceIn a U.S. Army first, 1,000 recruits took their enlistment oath Wednesday from an Army astronaut in space.
The U.S. Army Recruiting Command partnered with Space Center Houston to host the nationwide oath, given by Col. Andrew Morgan, 250 miles above Earth at the International Space Station, the Army said in a news release.
It was the first mass, nationwide enlistment ceremony of its kind, though military astronauts have participated from the ISS in past enlistment, reenlistment and promotional events.
Future soldiers in more than 150 places across the country tuned in to the live broadcast to take the oath.
“I made the decision when I was 18 years old to raise my right hand just like you’re about to,” Morgan said during the broadcast. “I am still a soldier. I’m just serving in space on the ultimate high ground.”
Employee at Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee killed 5 of his co-workers and self
An employee stormed the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee and killed five co-workers before turning the gun on himself in one of the city’s deadliest shootings.
The company did not identify the 51-year-old shooter but said he was an “active” employee at the sprawling facility. It did not provide details on a possible motive for the shooting Wednesday or the identities of the victims, pending family notification.
All the people killed are Molson Coors employees, and all were found in the same building, police said.
“There are five individuals who went to work today, just like everybody goes to work. And they thought they were going to go to work, finish their day and return to their families. They didn’t and tragically they never will,” Mayor Tom Barrett said.
More than 1,000 people were working at the campus when police received reports of a shooting at 2:08 p.m. local time, police Chief Alfonso Morales said. The complex includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities.
