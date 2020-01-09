House votes to limit Trump’s military action against Iran without congressional approval
The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to approve a resolution aimed at restraining President Donald Trump’s ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval amid simmering tensions between the U.S. and the country.
Freshman Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA analyst and senior Defense Department official, is the sponsor of the resolution, which calls on the president “to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran” unless Congress declares war or enacts “specific statutory authorization” for the use of armed forces.
One additional exception outlined in the resolution is if the use of armed forces “is necessary and appropriate to defend against an imminent armed attack upon the United States.”
The vote on the resolution took place one day after the president signaled a deescalation of tensions with Iran, saying that “Iran appears to be standing down” in the wake of its retaliatory attacks against Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, which came after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.
High school football player who killed his pregnant schoolmate sentenced to 65 years
An Indiana teenager who said he killed a pregnant schoolmate because she waited too long to tell him about her pregnancy has been sentenced to 65 years in prison, according to authorities.
Aaron Trejo was sentenced Tuesday in St. Joseph County Superior Court for the December 2018 killing of 17-year-old Brena Rouhselang. He had pleaded guilty late last year to murder and feticide.
The killing happened after Rouhselang, a cheerleader and junior at Mishawaka High School, told Trejo that she was six months pregnant, authorities said.
Trejo, then 16 and a member of the school’s football team, was alleged to be the father, and neither of them wanted to have the child, according to court documents.
Earthquake damage could leave major Puerto Rico power plant down for a year
A crucial Puerto Rico power plant damaged in this week’s earthquakes could be out of operation for more than a year, the head of the island’s electricity authority told CBS News.
Power has been restored to about 50% of customers after a series of earthquakes since December 28, an official with the utility said Thursday.
With three major power plants expected to return to service between Thursday and Saturday, Puerto Rico Electric Energy Authority CEO Jose Ortiz said the entire US territory — with about 3 million residents — could have power by the weekend. A fourth could begin operating by Sunday, he said.
“The target is for Saturday to have everybody with power,” Ortiz told CNN.
But the Costa Sur Power Plant in Guayanilla suffered extensive damage in this week’s quakes. And the facility, which provides about a quarter of the island’s power, “will be out for probably over a year,” Ortiz said in an interview that aired on ”CBS This Morning.”
Massive NASA rocket part to help put first woman on the Moon
The core stage of the huge rocket being built to take the first woman to the Moon has left its factory in New Orleans for Mississippi, where it will undergo its final testing before its first launch.
The rocket is part of the Space Launch System for NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program, which aims to send the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024. NASA officials also hope the SLS will be used to reach Mars and other “deep space destinations.”
On Wednesday, the 212 foot long and 27 foot diameter rocket part made a 1.3-mile trip from the Michoud factory in New Orleans to be loaded on to the NASA’s Pegasus Barge, which is set to float 40 miles up the Mississippi River to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.
Weinstein request to get new judge after sharp threat over cellphone is rejected
The judge in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal case rejected the defense’s motion request that he recuse himself two days after the judge threatened Weinstein with jail time for repeatedly using a cell phone in court.
“All I meant to do was scare him enough for him to discontinue use of his phones,” Judge James Burke said in denying the defense’s motion for relief and recusal on Thursday. “I never actually meant that I was going to put your client in jail for life.”
Burke said that Weinstein “was noncompliant and defiant and challenging to the court officers when asked to put away his phones.” He reiterated multiple times that he has not made up his mind on the sexual abuse charges against Weinstein, despite the defense’s accusation of bias against the Hollywood producer.
— From wire reports
“I certainly don’t know what the evidence is likely to be or how it’s likely to be received by the jury,” Burke told the court. “Ironically, I was concerned that Mr. Weinstein was getting better treatment and more chances than other defendants.”
Weinstein’s defense team declined to comment on the ruling.
Burke’s ruling comes two days after he sharply reprimanded Weinstein and his team of attorneys for using his phone in court. Burke said Tuesday this was an “ongoing issue” and referenced warnings at previous hearings.
He said he warned attorney Arthur Aidala explicitly in “somewhat unrefined terms” about Weinstein’s cell phone. Finally, he said that if Weinstein uses his cell phone in court one more time, he will be taken into custody.
When Aidala apologized on behalf of Weinstein, Burke said, “I’m not looking for apologies, I’m looking for compliance.”
On Wednesday, Aidala filed a letter asking Burke to step aside after making comments that were “prejudicial and inflammatory.”
Aidala pointed to a moment when Burke asked, “Mr. Weinstein, I could not implore you more to not answer the following question: Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting in violation of an order? Is it?”
In the letter, Aidala writes, “These comments reflect the Court’s animus towards the Defendant and have created a situation in which the Court’s ‘impartiality might reasonably by questioned,’ in violation of New York State’s Rules of Judicial Conduct.
“Either the Court was suggesting that an appropriate sanction for use of a cell phone in court was life in prison, or the Court was suggesting that Mr. Weinstein is guilty, would surely be convicted, and that the Court already knew that it intended to sentence him to life in prison,” Aidala writes.
Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to charges that he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted two women. Jury selection in the trial began on Tuesday.
Judge rules on jury questioning
Separately on Thursday, Judge Burke denied a request for an adjournment and disagreed with the defense’s characterization of the proceedings as a “carnival.” He pointed to the “half full” court room and said “the press are to be applauded on how well they have maintained themselves.”
He conceded that while he would not officially grant the defense more than 15 minutes to question each set of 20 prospective jurors, he’d be “flexible” if a certain issued warrants more vetting.
Before Judge Burke ruled on the motion he heard oral arguments on the recusal motion from the prosecution and a response from Weinstein’s defense attorney Donna Rotunno.
Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi objected to the defense motion seeking adjournment for what they called “negative” attention on the case. She said the defense “can’t have it both ways” in speaking to the media openly and then using media coverage as a reason for relief.
Rotunno responded that their argument is not that the judge admonished Weinstein about the cell phone use but it’s “what the court said in his admonishment.” Rotunno said that in the judge’s statements to Weinstein, the judge appeared “to have made a call on this.”
CNN’s Steve Almasy contributed to this report.
