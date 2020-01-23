Israel’s Netanyahu will visit White House to discuss ‘prospect of peace’ next week
Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday that Israel’s Prime Minister and opposition leader will visit the White House next week to discuss “regional issues as well as the prospect of peace.”
The announcement comes as reports suggest a potential reveal of the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan could be imminent.
Pence, who was in Jerusalem for a gathering of world leaders to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, extended the invitation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from President Donald Trump. He also announced that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz will also attend the meeting at the White House on Tuesday.
EPA weakens protections for streams and wetlandsThe Trump administration is removing some federal water protections, siding with requests from industry and farm groups over the advice of environmental experts and its own scientific advisers.
The Environmental Protection Agency says it’s rolling back unnecessary government regulation, but environmental groups, which are expected to challenge the plan in court, fear the changes will result in more pollution in drinking water, harm people’s health and hurt local economies.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Thursday the Navigable Waters Protection Rule will rescind Clean Water Act protections from many streams and wetlands by redefining which bodies of water are covered under the law. It will no longer include many smaller streams that flow seasonally or after rains, as well as wetlands that are not connected on the surface to larger bodies of water.
The changes are expected to take effect in a couple months.
“Our rule protects the environment and our waterways while respecting the states and private property owners,” Wheeler told reporters.
The changes were made over the concerns of the EPA’s own Scientific Advisory Board, which wrote last month the overhaul “decreases protection for our Nation’s waters and does not support the objective of restoring and maintaining ‘the chemical, physical and biological integrity’ of these waters.”
— From wire reports
