SCOTUS clears way for use of Defense funds for border wall
The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for the Trump administration to use $2.5 billion from the Department of Defense to construct parts of a wall along the southwestern border that the government argues is necessary to protect national security.
The decision allows the Defense Department money to be spent now while a court battle plays out over whether the government had the authority to divert funds that were not appropriated for the wall. The Supreme Court voted 5-4, along ideological lines, to allow the funds to be used while the court appeals proceed.
In a brief order, the court said that it was ruling in favor of the Trump administration before the litigation has played out because the government had made a “sufficient showing” that the challengers did not have the legal right to bring the case.
Three members of the liberal wing of the court — Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — wrote they would have blocked the funds for now. The fourth member, Justice Stephen Breyer, wrote separately to say that he would have allowed the government to use the funds to finalize the terms for contractors but block the funds from being used for the actual construction.
Five inmates will be executed after AG Barr told Fed to reinstate death penalty
The federal government is set to bring back capital punishment after 16 years with the executions of five inmates.
Attorney General William Barr on Thursday ordered the Bureau of Prisons to adopt an updated execution protocol, clearing the way for five death row inmates to be put to death. The executions are scheduled to begin in December 2019, though legal challenges could potentially delay them.
These are the inmates who will be executed:
Daniel Lewis Lee: According to a Justice Department news release, Lee is a member of a white supremacist group who killed a family of three — among them an 8-year-old girl.
His execution is scheduled for Dec. 9.
Lezmond Mitchell: found guilty in May 2003 of stabbing a 63-year-old grandmother to death and then forcing her 9-year-old granddaughter to sit next to her body during a 30- to 40-mile drive. He then slit the girl’s throat twice. She also died.
His execution is slated for Dec. 11.
Wesley Ira Purkey: found guilty in November 2003 of violently raping and killing a 16-year-old girl before dismembering and burning her body. He had also been convicted in state court of using a claw hammer to kill an 80-year-old woman.
Alfred Bourgeois: According to the Justice Department, Alfred Bourgeois tortured and sexually molested his 2-year-old daughter before beating her to death.
He’s scheduled to be executed on Jan. 13, 2020.
Dustin Lee Honken: found guilty in October 2004 of murdering five people, including a single mother and her 10- and 6-year-old daughters.
Honken’s execution is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2020.
Twin 1-year-olds die in NY after being left in a hot car for 8 hours
Twin 1-year-old babies died Friday after they were left in a car for eight hours in New York, police said.
The New York Police Department said in a news release the boy and girl were found unconscious and unresponsive in the back seat of a Honda sedan in the Bronx. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The children’s 39-year-old father, Juan Rodriguez, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminal negligent homicide, NYPD said. CNN has attempted to reach Rodriguez’s attorney, but has not been successful.
While the twins were in the car, the father was at work at a nearby VA hospital, officials said.
Friday’s temperatures in the area reached a high of the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Pfizer and Mylan reportedly near merger deal for low-priced drugsOne company makes Xanax and Viagra. The other makes the popular EpiPen drug for people with allergies.
Now they may be close to merging.
The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that pharma giants Pfizer and Mylan are nearing a deal that could create a global powerhouse in the low-price drug market. A formal agreement could be announced as soon as Monday, the paper reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.
Under the terms reportedly under consideration in the stock deal, Pfizer would spin off its Upjohn business, which runs a portfolio of drugs that are no longer protected by patents, and combine the firm with Mylan, which manufactures generic and name-brand drugs.
Mylan shareholders would own a little over 40% of the new group and Pfizer shareholders the rest, the Journal reported, and Pfizer would net about $12 billion from a new debt sale.
If the merger deal goes through, a Pfizer executive would become CEO of the joint venture, Mylan’s chairman would become executive chairman, but current Mylan CEO Heather Bresch would exit the firm, according to the Journal.
18 Marines, one sailor arrested for alleged crimes including human smuggling, drugsEighteen U.S. Marines and one sailor were arrested Thursday for alleged involvement in various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, according to a statement made to CNN from the Naval Criminal Investigative Services.
The arrests took place Thursday morning at Camp Pendleton, California, during a battalion formation.
“Information gained from a previous human smuggling investigation precipitated the arrests,” a statement from the Marine Corps said.
A U.S. official told CNN that Thursday’s arrests are related to an incident that occurred earlier this month in which two Marines from Camp Pendleton were charged with transporting undocumented immigrants for financial gain.
