5 paintings worth more than $400,000 stolen from locked truck in Colorado
Authorities are asking for information after five paintings valued at more than $400,000 were stolen from a locked truck in Boulder, Colorado.
The “high-end” paintings were stolen sometime between the evening of December 14 and the following morning, according to a news release from the City of Boulder. The transport company staff stayed at a hotel overnight and discovered the following morning that the padlock on the truck had been cut and the five paintings, in addition to some tools, had been stolen.
The artworks include “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp, “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings, “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” by abstract expressionist Elaine de Kooning, “Burnett’s Barn” by representational painter Jane Freilicher, and “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse. Sharp, Hennings, and Couse were all members of the Taos Society of Artists who produced work in and about Taos, New Mexico.
Officials did not specify where the artworks were traveling to or from. Police are asking members of the public to submit any information related to the theft.
man charged after allegedly kidnapping, assaulting Bumble date for 5 daysA Houston area man has been charged with aggravated kidnapping after holding a woman he met on a dating app captive for five days around Christmas and physically assaulting her before she escaped, according to charging documents.
The victim agreed to go to 21-year-old Zachary Kent Mills’ apartment complex on December 24 after meeting him over the dating app Bumble, according to the criminal complaint. Mills picked up the victim from her home and drove her to his apartment, where she told law enforcement he immediately tried to have sex with her. When she denied his sexual advances, Mills started to physically assault her and would not let her leave the apartment, the complaint states.
On December 29, the victim was finally able to leave the apartment when Mills left for his father’s house, the criminal complaint reads. At that point, the victim gathered up her clothes, ran out the door, and “contacted the first people who she came in contact with and advised them of what had occurred,” the complaint said.
The victim was left with “severe bruising to both eyes, bite marks and cuts to both her throat and nose, and severe bruising to majority of her body,” according to the complaint.
She was able to identify Mills to authorities based on his driver’s license photo, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office then charged Mills with first-degree aggravated kidnapping, the complaint says.
Mills was arrested and a bond of $50,000 was set for him, which he has since posted.
As part of his bond conditions, Mills is not allowed to come within 200 feet of where the victim “lives, works, or attends school,” and has to observe a 24-hour home confinement curfew, court records show. His next scheduled court appearance is March 3.
Mega Millions jackpot drawing soars to nearly $1B after no winner
The Mega Millions drawing is approaching $1 billion after no winner emerged Tuesday.
The jackpot is estimated at $940 million ($483.5 million cash), according to the lottery.
Friday’s drawing follows the third-largest jackpot in July. In September, two people — who agreed to split the prize — came forward to claim the $1.34 billion prize, the Illinois Lottery said.
The largest jackpot in history was $1.537 billion in 2018.
411 is going out of service for millions of Americans
The operator is going off the hook for millions of customers.
Starting in January, AT&T customers with digital landlines won’t be able to dial 411 or 0 to reach an operator or get directory assistance. AT&T in 2021 ended operator services for wireless callers, although customers with home phone landlines can still access operators and directory help. Verizon, T-Mobile and other major carriers still offer these services for a fee.
On a notice on AT&T’s website, the company directs customers to find addresses and phone numbers on Google or online directories.
“Nearly all of these customers have internet access to look up this information,” said an AT&T spokesperson.
But there are still people who call the operator and request directory help.
“411 usage is not insignificant,” the FCC said in a 2019 report. The FCC estimated then that 71 million calls annually were placed to 411.
— From wire reports
