Tlaib emotional after decision not to visit relatives in West Bank
Rep. Rashida Tlaib got emotional Friday following her announcement that she would notvisit the West Bank
to see her 90-year-old grandmother “potentially for the last time” after Israel ultimately reversed its decision to bar the congresswoman from the country.
“I should be on a plane to see her,” Tlaib said, as she choked back tears during a Shabbat service in her hometown of Detroit, according to video from the Jewish Voice for Peace Action, the group that organized the event. “But you all gave me even more love today as much I try to replace as much of what I would have been able to get when I got there.”
The Israeli government barred Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from entry over their support for a boycott of Israel shortly after President Donald Trump said Israel would be showing “great weakness” by allowing the two Democratic congresswomen to enter the country.
Nurses displaced by Hurricane Maria get a second chance to work It’s been two years since hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes. Since then, Northeast Ohio has been a popular destination. Among those seeking refuge here, many are professionals, including nurses.
An emotional ceremony was held Friday night as a handful of nurses who survived the storm got a second chance to take care of others in a community they now call home.
The timing of Hurricane Maria kept Joanne Ramos from the field she’s so passionate about.
“Just graduated, I wanted to work as a nurse. Trying to fulfill a dream as a nurse,” Ramos said.
That dream was put on-hold after escaping the aftermath of the storm. Upon arriving in Cleveland, Ramos learned that although she was a licensed nurse in Puerto Rico, she could not work as one here.
To help Ramos and dozens of other nurses like her have an opportunity, the Spanish American Committee on Cleveland’s near west side partnered with Metro Health to offer free training so they can earn the certification required by the state of Ohio.
“There’s going to be a lot of hospitals that we’re going to be reaching out to because we are getting them ready to work,” said Ramonita Vargas, Spanish American Committee.
FCC proposes 3-digit number as Suicide Prevention Hotline
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 988.
The federal agency’s staff made the recommendation this week in a report to Congress, finding that using a shorter and easier to remember number “would likely make it easier for Americans in crisis to access potentially life-saving resources.”
The push for change comes as America’s suicide rates are at the highest level since World War II, with an increase of 33% from 1999 to 2017 alone, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Annual research published in June by the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics found suicide rates among people 15 to 64 climbed significantly during that period, rising from 10.5 per 100,000 people in 1999 to 14 per 100,000 in 2017, the most recent year with available data.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement Thursday that he intends to move forward on the recommendation. “In the meantime, my heart goes out to anyone facing a crisis,” Pai said. “I hope they will contact 1-800-273-TALK for support today.”
The man seen placing rice cookers around downtown New York is in custody, police say
The man who police say is seen on video dropping off rice cookers Friday in downtown New York was taken into custody early Saturday morning, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation said.
Three rice cookers, initially described as suspicious devices, were discovered Friday morning in Manhattan, prompting a brief scare and causing delays during the busy morning subway commute. All the devices were ultimately deemed safe.
The man was found unconscious around 2 a.m. ET at an address in the Bronx and is hospitalized, the source said. He was taken into custody on a previous bench warrant unrelated to Friday’s incident and has not been charged in connection with the rice cookers, the source said.
The “individual has been located and the investigation continues,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday morning.
Plague-infected prairie dogs have shut down parts of a Denver suburbPrairie dogs infected with the plague — yes, the plague — have shut down parts of a city and wildlife area near Denver this summer.
Sections of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge were closed in late July as a precautionary measure after the discovery of the disease, the US Fish and WIldlife Service said.
Unaffected refuge areas reopened Saturday, but other locations in Commerce City, a suburb north of Denver, will remain closed until Labor Day weekend, the Tri-County Health Department said.
“The prairie dog colonies are being monitored and burrows are being treated with insecticide, but there is still evidence of fleas in the hiking and camping areas, which could put people and pets at risk, so those areas will remain closed,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., the Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department.
No human infections have been reported, he said.
Despite its name and fatal history in the Middle Ages, the plague is rare and generally treatable, at least in the United States.
More than 80% of US cases have been the bubonic form. Untreated bubonic plague can turn into the more serious pneumonic plague, which causes rapidly developing pneumonia after bacteria spread to the lungs.
