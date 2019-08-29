EPA proposes rule easing regulation of methane emissions
The Environmental Protection Agency announced a proposal on Thursday to ease regulation of methane emissions, a particularly potent greenhouse gas believed to contribute significantly to climate change, because it believes the Obama administration improperly regulated it.
The proposed rule, expected this week, would no longer require the oil and gas industry to install technologies that monitor and limit leaks from new wells, tanks and pipelines. It’s the latest move by the Trump administration that would disregard scientific beliefs of the threat the climate crisis poses to the planet.
“The proposal would remove regulatory duplication and save the industry millions of dollars in compliance costs each year — while maintaining health and environmental regulations on oil and gas sources that the agency considers appropriate,” the EPA said in a statement. It estimated savings at between $17 million and $19 million annually.
NC police captain has a bit of fun with phone scammers trying to get her back information
When a scam caller made the unlucky decision to target Apex Police Department Captain Ann Stephens, they didn’t know what they were getting themselves into.
The caller claimed Captain Stephens was just moments away from being arrested, charged with more than 25 criminal charges, ranging from drug trafficking to money laundering.
“These are scam calls,” Stephens said. “Don’t ever give out your information. Don’t ever verify their information even if they have it.”
During the call, the men, who went by the names of “John Black” and “Jason Brown,” told Captain Stephens they needed her address and last four digits of her social security number, which the callers claimed there were numerous charges filed against.
When asked for her address, Stephens gave the address for the police department: 205 Saunders Street.
“No, I’m not going to give you my address,” said Stephens at one point. “If you have my file on me, you should know what my address is.”
After Stephens refused to comply, the man told her she was about to be arrested over “serious allegations.”
The call ended when one of the men abruptly hung up.
The unofficial symbol of partying might soon find a sustainable replacement
Ball will launch an aluminum cup that’s shaped like a red Solo cup, the beloved beer pong vessel. But unlike its plastic predecessor, this cup can be used basically forever, as long as you wash it.
Ball’s aluminum cup launches in September.
Of course, the cups will be more expensive than the standard Solo. CEO John Hayes told Bloomberg they’ll cost around 25 cents each.
But that’s a small price to pay for the upsides: They’ll keep your drink cold. They won’t break if you squeeze them too hard. And to clean up, just stick ‘em in the dishwasher.
Tulsi Gabbard rules out running as an independent
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Thursday she will not run as an independent candidate if she fails to win the Democratic presidential nomination.
“I will not,” the Hawaii Democrat told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on “Newsroom.” “No, I have ruled that out.”
“I’m going to continue to focus on moving our campaign forward, continuing this grassroots campaign, continuing to deliver our message to the American people and ask for their support,” she added.
Gabbard failed to qualify for the next Democratic debate in September after making the first two debates. She reached the fundraising threshold, but did not meet the Democratic National Committee’s polling minimum to qualify.
DOJ watchdog says Comey broke FBI policy by keeping, leaking Trump meeting memosFormer FBI Director James Comey violated agency policies when he retained and leaked a set of memos he took documenting meetings with President Donald Trump early in 2017, the Justice Department’s inspector general said in a report released Thursday.
Comey set a “dangerous example” for FBI employees in an attempt to “achieve a personally desired outcome,” the report states.
However, the IG found “no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.”
The inspector general’s office referred the findings of its report to the Justice Department for potential prosecution earlier this summer. Prosecutors declined to bring a case, the report says.
— From wire reports