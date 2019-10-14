Georgia college students burn books of visiting author
Students at Georgia Southern University burned the books of a Cuban-American author on a grill following a lecture in which she argued with participants about white privilege and diversity.
Jennine Capó Crucet visited the campus in Statesboro on Wednesday to discuss her 2015 novel, “Make Your Home Among Strangers,” which students were assigned to read for their First Year Experience course.
Multiple videos on social media show students gathered around a grill burning copies of Capó Crucet’s novel and laughing.
“This is where we are, America,” Capó Crucet tweeted following the incident.
Capó Crucet’s novel examines a Cuban-American girl who is caught between two worlds, her life as a first-generation minority student at an elite university and her family in Miami, which is dealing with immigration issues.
“I was asked in advance to give a talk on issues concerning diversity and the college experience, one that expanded on the themes of my novel,” Capó Crucet said in a statement Friday.
Fort Worth officer involved in shooting death has resigned
The Fort Worth police officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home Saturday morning resigned Monday, interim Police Chief Ed Kraus said.
The officer was served a written administrative complaint Sunday, placed on detached duty and stripped of his badge and firearm, Kraus said.
“My intent was to meet with him today to terminate his employment with the Fort Worth Police Department, however, the officer tendered his resignation this morning before we met,” Kraus said.
Kraus said the officer’s name is Aaron Dean. If Dean had not resigned, he would have been fired for several policy violations, including the department’s use of force and de-escalation policies, and unprofessional conduct, Kraus said. The officer, who was dishonorably discharged from the force, may face criminal charges, he said.
Search resumes for worker missing in fatal New Orleans building collapse
Rescuers resumed searching Monday for a worker trapped in rubble after a deadly construction collapse in New Orleans, officials said, but the building’s instability remains a dangerous situation.
“It is still a very, very dangerous building, a dangerous situation,” New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell said Monday. “That tower is still heavily damaged and unsecured, and we’re a long way from being in a safe mode.”
As engineers worked to stabilize the building, search dogs went through the site searching for the missing worker, McConnell said.
Two people were killed in Saturday’s collapse and at least 30 people were hospitalized, authorities said. All but one of the injured have been discharged, they said.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office on Monday identified one of the dead as Anthony Floyd Magrette, 49. Crews were still working to remove the second body, Mayor LaToya Cantrell told reporters Sunday evening.
Saddleridge Fire 43% contained after damaging or destroying 75 structures, LAFD says
Fire crews worked overnight to increase containment of the Saddleridge fire, which has destroyed dozens of homes in the San Fernando Valley.
The fire, which began just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 10, was 43% contained as of Monday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in an update.
The blaze had scorched 7,965 acres, or about 12 square miles of land, as of the 7 a.m. update.
At least 75 structures were damaged or destroyed by the fire, which caused some of its heaviest damage in the Porter Ranch and Granada Hills areas.
Thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes as local schools shut their doors and canceled classes.
A Porter Ranch man who tried to douse the flames around his home with a garden hose died after suffering cardiac arrest Friday.
Lawyer: Giuliani associate being cooperative with House impeachment probeThe House Intelligence Committee and one of Rudy Giuliani’s associates have reached “an understanding” for now to avoid a closed-door deposition over any knowledge he may have of Giuliani’s efforts to push the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, according to the associate’s attorney.
The committee had scheduled a deposition with Semyon Kislin, the Giuliani associate, for Monday, sending a letter earlier this month demanding a wide range of information related to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney’s efforts to push for an investigation into the Bidens and what he may know about the freezing of U.S. aid for Ukraine. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden in Ukraine.
Kislin’s attorney Jeffrey Dannenberg said his client was “being cooperative” with the House panel but had no knowledge to advance the inquiry.
