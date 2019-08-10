Elizabeth Warren outlines sweeping new gun control plans
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce gun violence by enacting a suite of new restrictions on buyers, cracking down on sellers and breaking “the (National Rifle Association’s) stranglehold on Congress” with anti-corruption legislation.
The proposal arrives as more than 15 Democratic primary candidates prepare to take turns speaking at a gun safety forum in Des Moines, Iowa, and a week after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
“The next President has a moral obligation to use whatever executive authority she has to address the gun crisis,” Warren writes in a Medium post. “But it is obvious that executive action is not enough. Durable reform requires legislation — but right now legislation is impossible. Why? A virulent mix of corruption and abuse of power.”
Police: Armed man who caused panic at Missouri Walmart said it was ‘social experiment’
A man accused of walking into a Walmart in Missouri equipped with body armor, a handgun and a rifle less than a week after a gunman killed 22 people in a Texas Walmart said it was a “social experiment” and not intended to cause panic, police say.
“I wanted to know if that Walmart honored the Second Amendment,” Dmitriy Andreychenko told investigators, according to a probable cause statement filed by Springfield police.
Andreychenko, 20, was arrested Thursday after panic ensued when he walked into the store that afternoon with his rifle slung across his chest, pushing a shopping cart and recording himself with a cell phone, police say.
Patrons fled the store, police were called, and an off-duty firefighter detained Andreychenko until officers arrived to take him into custody, police said.
Lady Gaga plans to fund more than 160 classroom projects in El Paso, Dayton and Gilroy
Lady Gaga has been promoting messages of love and unity for a long time. Now, she’s bringing those messages to life.
The singer announced Friday that she will fully fund classroom project needs in Dayton, Ohio; El Paso, Texas; and Gilroy, California, after mass shootings in the cities in the past two weeks.
“In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves,” she wrote on Facebook.
Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, will be working with her Born This Way Foundation and partnering with DonorsChoose.org to fund 14 classroom projects in Dayton, 23 in Gilroy and 125 in El Paso.
She wrote that the classrooms would “now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life.”
Singer Mike Posner airlifted to hospital after rattlesnake biteGrammy-nominated singer and songwriter Mike Posner says he was airlifted to a Colorado hospital after he was bitten by a baby rattlesnake.
Posner, who is known for writing songs such as “Cooler Than Me” and “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” posted an Instagram video of himself Friday on a hospital gurney.
“That venom is no joke!” he said.
Posner said he was able to get the anti-venom in time, but will have to stay in the hospital for a couple of days and will not be able to walk for weeks.
Michigan officer placed on leave after KKK paraphernalia found
A Michigan police officer has been placed on administrative leave after potential home buyers said they discovered Confederate flags and Ku Klux Klan paraphernalia while touring his home.
Robert and Reyna Mathis were with their real estate agent on Wednesday when they went to see the five-bedroom house that belongs to Muskegon Officer Charles Anderson. Upon entrance to the home, the couple saw the flags on the walls, in the dining room and in the garage.
But what the Mathises discovered in one of the bedrooms was even more shocking, they said.
“There’s a plaque on the wall. So, I walk over to the wall and I read the plaque and it said ‘KKK application.’ So, I was like, ‘I’m done,’” Robert Mathis told CNN affiliate WOOD.
The couple alerted their agent and ended the walk-through after seeing the application, which was in a wooden frame and did not appear to be filled out.
Racheal Anderson was asked by WOOD whether her husband was a member of the KKK.
“No, he’s not, no, no,” she said, chuckling. She added: “He can’t say anything right now, I wish we could because it would probably set a lot of things straight.”
