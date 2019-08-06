Ohio governor proposes a new red flag-like law after deadly Dayton shooting
Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine asked the state legislature on Tuesday to pass a version of a “red flag” law that would allow a court to temporarily take guns away from people who are an imminent danger to themselves or others.
DeWine said the safety protection order would apply to people who have mental health challenges, alcohol or drug problems and violent tendencies as well as access to firearms — “a deadly combination,” he said. He also proposed better mental health services and a law that requires background checks for all gun purchases in Ohio, with a few exceptions.
“We have to empower people to get help for family or loved ones who may be a danger to themselves or a danger to others,” he said.
The proposals come days after a man used a high-powered rifle and extended magazines to open fire in a popular Dayton neighborhood early Sunday, killing his sister and eight other people in under 30 seconds.
The El Paso shooting suspect showed no remorse or regret, police say
The man who authorities say opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, had a ‘’stone cold look’’ when he surrendered, a police official who came face-to-face with him told CNN.
“It was a look I’d never seen before, and I’ve been on this force for 31 years,” the official said. “I’ve seen murderers, robbers, nothing like this.”
Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, has been charged with capital murder in the mass shooting that left 22 people dead and more than two dozen wounded, according to court records. He is being held without bond.
Crusius was arrested Saturday after he drove to an intersection just north of the store. Crusius got out of his car and surrendered to an El Paso motorcycle police officer, El Paso police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said.
While surrendering, Crusius put his hands up and identified himself as the shooter, Carrillo said.
Police Chief Greg Allen told reporters Monday that Crusius has been cooperative, though he’s shown no remorse and “appears to be in a state of shock and confusion.”
Gilroy festival shooter had ‘target list’The 19-year-old gunman who used an assault-style rifle to shoot people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival last week had a “target list” made up of religious institutions and political groups of both parties, as well as federal buildings and courthouses, authorities said.
Given the threats to nationwide organizations, the FBI is opening a domestic terrorist investigation into the shooting, FBI special agent in charge of the San Francisco office John Bennett said.
The FBI has not made a conclusion as to his motivation, and the shooter left no manifesto, Bennett said. The gunman was exploring violent, competing ideologies, and “there was nothing that was all one sided or the other,” he said.
Trump announces new sanctions on Venezuela
President Donald Trump on Monday announced the U.S. would expand its existing sanctions against Venezuela with an executive order banning Americans doing business with President Nicolas Maduro’s government.
The executive order freezes assets of the government of Venezuela and associated entities and prohibits economic transactions with it, unless specifically exempted. Exemptions include official business of the federal government and transactions related to the provision of humanitarian aid.
It marks an escalation from the already expansive U.S. measures against the Venezuelan government since the start of the country’s chaotic political and economic crisis earlier this year.
In a letter to Congress outlining the action Monday night, Trump said, “I have determined that it is necessary to block the property of the Government of Venezuela in light of the continued usurpation of power by the illegitimate Nicolas Maduro regime, as well as the regime’s human rights abuses, arbitrary arrest and detention of Venezuelan citizens, curtailment of free press, and ongoing attempts to undermine Interim President Juan Guaido of Venezuela and the democratically-elected Venezuelan National Assembly.”
US Ambassador to Russia resigns
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has submitted his resignation letter to President Donald Trump and plans to move back home to Utah, according to a source familiar with his thinking.
Huntsman’s resignation is effective October 3 and there is some speculation that he is planning to run for governor of Utah, a role he previous served in from 2005 to 2009. However, a source close to Huntsman told CNN that decision is still up in the air, saying: “We shall see, it’s been a long two years.”
The decision comes as the Trump administration is also dealing with the departure of Fiona Hill, the top official on Russian affairs at the National Security Council.
— From wire reports