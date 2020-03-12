McConnell: Senate will be in session next week to work on virus bill despite planned recess
The Senate will be in session next week to work on coronavirus legislation and will not go on a previously scheduled recess, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Thursday.
“The Senate will be in session next week,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, wrote on Twitter. “I am glad talks are ongoing between the Administration and Speaker Pelosi. I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong.”
This comes as Republican senators up for reelection did not want to go home without passing an economic relief bill. Many Republicans believed that they would be in an untenable position politically if Democrats in the House passed their own bill and the Senate left town without acting.
Broadway theaters to suspend all shows because of coronavirus
Broadway will suspend all performances “immediately” through April 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Broadway League, a national trade association.
The move comes in “support of the health and well-being of the theatre going public, as well as those who work in the theatre industry,” the association said.
“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.
That comes a day after news that a part-time employee of two New York theater groups who recently worked at Broadway shows has tested positive for coronavirus.
Homeless Californians join in a lawsuit to mandate LA provide shelter for thousands
An alliance of both housed and homeless people has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles to order thousands of beds be provided for the unsheltered.
The complaint filed Tuesday by the LA Alliance for Human Rights accuses the city of neglecting its responsibilities and investing resources in approaches that are too slow to address the homelessness problem in Los Angeles. The suit hopes to mandate that the city and county provide services for the homeless population including training, healthcare and shelter in a faster time frame.
“We really are looking to catalyze change on a systemic level,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, an attorney who filed the suit on behalf of the LA Alliance for Human Rights. “We are not looking to get rich. We are not looking for money. We really are looking for change.”
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer’s office said it is reviewing the lawsuit and does not have a comment at this time.
Despite major investment in combating the crisis, the homeless population in Los Angeles County increased to almost 60,000 people in 2019, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said in a June report.
Biden says Trump’s coronavirus response exposes ‘severe shortcomings’
Joe Biden in a speech on Thursday lambasted President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it has “laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration.”
“Public fears are being compounded by a pervasive lack of trust in this president, fueled by the adversarial relationship with the truth he continues to have,” the former vice president said in Delaware.
The speech provided a stark contrast to Trump’s style of leadership, with Biden detailing a series of specific steps he would take to lead a “coordinated, global response.” It came the day after Trump delivered a shorter and less specific Oval Office address that was riddled with inaccuracies.
Biden said when he is president, he would “lead with science” and “listen to the experts,” and would aim to build the United States’ leadership role on the global stage.
He added: “I’ll always tell you the truth.”
Coronavirus could hurt Boeing more than the 737 Max crisis
The 737 Max crisis has been the worst event in Boeing’s history. At least until now.
The problems with the jet cost 346 lives, at least $18.7 billion in expenses and the company’s once stellar reputation. But coronavirus could end up being even more damaging in the long term.
In just the last few weeks, the global airline industry has received a shock worse than the 9/11 terrorist attack or the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. At the very least it will put some aircraft purchases on hold. It could even lead to purchases being canceled, especially if multiple airlines are forced to go out of business.
A combination of government travel restrictions, changes in business practices and passenger fear of a deadly virus has resulted in severe drops in passenger revenue, and massive cancellations in flight schedules.
“You’re going to see some changes in the ways airlines plan for airplanes for at least the next two or three years,” said airline consultant Michael Boyd.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.