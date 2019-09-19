Pelosi offers a plan to negotiate drug prices
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to give the federal government the ability to negotiate and cap prices on hundreds of drugs.
The speaker unveiled her long-awaited plan to lower drug prices on Thursday, seeking to show how Democrats would address a major health care concern of Americans ahead of the 2020 election.
“The burden of out-of-control prescriptions is an issue that touches every family in America,” Pelosi said.
Controlling the cost of drugs is a major priority for both parties in Congress, as well as President Donald Trump. They have all promised to take action, but little has been accomplished so far.
Pelosi’s proposal would empower the Health & Human Services secretary to negotiate annually for the best prices on at least 25 of the most costly brand-name drugs without generic or lower-priced alternatives and up to 250 medications, including insulin. The plan would impact drug prices not just for Medicare enrollees but for all Americans.
But she was facing pushback among progressives in her own party on Thursday. She has been meeting with several caucuses this week to discuss her proposal.
Intel Inspector General refused to share details of controversial
whistleblower complaint
The inspector general for the intelligence community was unwilling to share details of the controversial whistleblower complaint, which is at the center of a dispute between the director of national intelligence and Congress, while answering questions behind closed doors in an intelligence committee hearing on Thursday, according to lawmakers present.
Inspector General Michael Atkinson told the committee that he was not allowed to provide details related to the substance of the complaint nor say whether the White House was involved in denying its release to Congress, because he was not authorized to do so, said Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, when speaking to reporters after the briefing.
CNN reported that the White House was involved, advising the nation’s top intelligence agency that the controversial complaint is outside intelligence activities covered by laws governing intelligence whistleblowers, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Atkinson would only discuss the process for his handling of the whistleblower’s concerns, Schiff said.
House passes funding bill to avert gov’t shutdown temporarily
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to temporarily extend funding for the federal government and avert a shutdown at the end of the month.
The bill, approved 301-123, will extend funding at current levels with limited exceptions through November 21, potentially setting up an end-of-the-year showdown over government spending that could drag into the holiday season. The Senate will need to pass the bill next for it to make it to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.
“We must pass a continuing resolution to avoid another government shutdown,” House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey, a Democrat from New York, said.
Amazon wanted to hire 30,000 workers; more than 200,000 applied
In the week after Amazon announced plans to fill 30,000 jobs in the US, the company was deluged with more than 208,000 online applications. That’s more than 18 job applications uploaded per minute. The resumes keep on coming.
“People across the country understand the value of Amazon jobs with a $15 minimum wage, full benefits from day one, and upskilling opportunities,” said Beth Galetti, senior vice president of HR at Amazon.
Thousands of job seekers attended Amazon Career Day events Tuesday in six cities. In Arlington, Virginia, the location of the company’s second headquarters, more than 5,000 people showed up, the company said, and there were similar crowds at its locations in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and Seattle. The company said it expects significant employment growth in these cities.
Colt will stop making AR-15 rifles for consumers
Colt, the manufacturer of the AR-15 rifle, has announced it’s exiting the consumer rifle market as demand for high-powered, semi-automatic guns wanes.
The consumer market for rifles has “experienced significant excess manufacturing capacity” and there’s too much supply of AR-15 guns on the market to justify making more, the company said in a statement. Colt will still manufacture other consumer guns, including pistols and revolvers, and it will continue to expand its network of dealers.
Colt said its business remains healthy, buoyed by its numerous military and law enforcement contracts.
