Family of activist facing deportation believes
he was targetedA judge denied bond Monday for Roland Gramajo, a community activist who was arrested by immigration agents weeks after hosting a forum to quell concerns about immigration raids.
The 40-year-old father of five, an undocumented Guatemalan immigrant who has been living in the U.S. for 25 years, has been an outspoken activist for immigrants in Houston, Texas, the place he calls home.
He was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents earlier this month, ICE said.
The agency says the arrest was part of a routine operation based on an anonymous tip to remove Gramajo, who had re-entered the U.S. illegally in 2004.
Family and friends say they believe Gramajo’s activism made him a target of ICE, as the Trump administration pursues a hardline agenda on immigration. Weeks before his arrest, Gramajo had invited ICE to a forum he hosted to help ease fears about ICE raids, but the agency declined, the activist and his lawyer said.
Court sides with business owners in same-sex wedding caseA 2013 Phoenix law that adds “sexual orientation, gender identity or expression” to the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance violated the freedom of speech and religious beliefs of two business owners, the Arizona Supreme Court said in a 4-3 ruling Monday.
Wedding invitation designers Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski, owners of Brush & Nib Studio, filed a lawsuit to challenge the city ordinance out of fear they’d be put in jail for refusing to create custom invitations that “celebrate same-sex marriage,” the court decision says.
The city ordinance prohibits public accommodations from discriminating against people of protected status — which includes sexual orientation. But neither the state nor federal civil rights accommodation statutes “lists sexual orientation as a legally protected status,” the decision says.
Both the owners are Christians and seek to operate their business “consistent with their religious beliefs,” the court says.
“Duka and Koski’s beliefs about same-sex marriage may seem old-fashioned, or even offensive to some,” the court decision reads. “But the guarantees of free speech and freedom of religion are not only for those who are deemed sufficiently enlightened, advanced, or progressive. They are for everyone.”
Edward Snowden would like to return to US if he is given a fair trial
Edward Snowden, who has been living in exile in Russia after leaking American intelligence secrets in 2013, said Monday that he would like to return to the United States if he is guaranteed a fair trial.
“One of the big topics in Europe right now is should Germany and France invite me in to get asylum ... And of course I would like to return to the United States. That is the ultimate goal. But if I’m going to spend the rest of my life in prison, the one bottom-line demand that we all have to agree to is that at least I get a fair trial. And that’s the one thing the government has refused to guarantee because they won’t provide access to what’s called a public interest defense,” Snowden told CBS co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on “CBS This Morning.”
He added: “I’m not asking for a parade. I’m not asking for a pardon. I’m not asking for a pass. What I’m asking for is a fair trial. And this is the bottom-line that any American should require.”
Snowden, a former U.S. National Security Agency contractor, is accused of espionage and theft of government property in the U.S. for leaking volumes of information on American intelligence and surveillance operations to the media.
House investigates Elaine Chao’s ties to shipping company
The House Oversight Committee launched an ethics investigation Monday into Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who has recently faced scrutiny for her ties to an international shipping company run by members of her family.
Chairman Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, wrote in a letter to Chao, Cummings said he was investigating multiple allegations against the secretary, “including troubling questions about whether you are using your office to benefit you and your family.” The chairman also said he was probing Chao’s “failure to divest of stock” in a construction company whose board she used to sit on.
The investigation comes several months after Chao came under fire her connections to the shipping company, the Foremost Group, which is based in the U.S. but has ties to China. The company was founded by Chao’s father and its current CEO is her sister. In June, CNN reported that Chao was receiving criticism from House Democrats and watchdogs who raised questions about whether Chao was using her position to benefit the company.
—From wire reports