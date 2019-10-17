New privacy bill threatens years of jail time for companies that misuse consumer data
A privacy-focused U.S. senator introduced sweeping legislation Thursday that imposes sharp penalties on companies and executives who fail to protect consumer data, bringing additional pressure to bear on the tech industry.
The bill, known as the Mind Your Own Business Act, threatens to put top executives behind bars for up to 20 years if their companies are caught lying to authorities about having misused Americans’ personal information. It also proposes that those companies face special tax penalties tied to executive salary.
The legislation by Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden also gives the Federal Trade Commission — the nation’s top privacy watchdog — broad new powers to fine companies for violating the proposed law — up to 4% of annual revenues. In a statement, Wyden told CNN that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg needs to feel “personal consequences” in order to take privacy seriously.
“A slap on the wrist from the FTC won’t do the job, so under my bill he’d face jail time for lying to the government,” Wyden said.
McConnell wants a stronger Syria resolution than what passed the House
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria, said Thursday he wants the Senate to pass a resolution condemning the move that is “even stronger” than the one that passed the House Wednesday with a broad bipartisan vote.
“I was encouraged to see yesterday’s display of bipartisan concern in the House of Representatives for sustaining America’s global leadership and, specifically, over the damaging impact of hastily withdrawing that leadership from Syria,” the GOP leader said on the floor.
“As the Senate debates our Middle East policy and contemplates what action to take, I believe it is important that we make a strong, forward-looking, strategic statement,” he added.
CDC: Vaccine exemption rates among US kindergartners climbing
There has been a small increase in vaccine exemption rates among kindergarteners, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The finding, published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Thursday, shows rates of young children not receiving vaccinations against certain diseases, including measles, continued to climb in recent years.
For the 2018-19 school year, the national percentage of kindergartners with an exemption from one or more required vaccines was 2.5%, which was a slight increase from 2.3% during the previous school year and 2.1% in the 2016-17 school year, the report found.
“Measles outbreaks affecting school-age children across multiple states during the 2018-19 school year underscore the importance of both school vaccination requirements for preventing disease spread and school coverage assessments to identify pockets of undervaccination,” the researchers wrote in the report.
Bomb cyclone is knocking out power, disrupting travel in NortheastWinds as strong as those of a tropical storm are pummeling New England on Thursday as a storm known as a bomb cyclone knocks out power and promises to disrupt travel in the region through the end of the workweek.
The storm “is now parked over southern New England with the pressure equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane,” CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.
More than 500,000 customers from New York to Maine are without electricity, according to PowerOutages.us. And more than 70 flights have been canceled Thursday at Boston Logan International Airport, FlightAware.com reports, with more delays and cancellations expected through late Friday.
Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected to punish New England for much of Thursday, while New York City, Boston and Portland, Maine, may feel winds of at least 39 mph — the low end of tropical-storm force — with stronger gusts.
Juul to stop selling several flavored products in the US
Leading e-cigarette company Juul Labs will stop selling several flavored products in the United States, the company announced Thursday.
Only tobacco, mint and menthol flavors will remain for sale. Meanwhile, Juul’s mango, creme, fruit and cucumber flavors have already been removed from the online store — which was the only place the company sold these products directly to 21-and-up consumers in the United States after it pulled them from retail locations late last year.
These flavored pods will continue to be sold abroad.
— From wire reports