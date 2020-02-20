Susan Rice tells Bolton withholding testimony is ‘inconceivable’
Former national security adviser Susan Rice did not mince words in telling her former Trump administration counterpart John Bolton what she would have done about testifying as part of the impeachment process.
“I thought a lot about if I had been in that position how would I have approached it, and I’ll be honest: It’s inconceivable to me that if I had firsthand knowledge of gross abuse of presidential power that I would withhold my testimony from a constitutional accountability process,” said Rice, who served in the Obama administration, Wednesday while sitting next to Bolton at an event at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
Bolton, whose upcoming book is poised to contain details about President Donald Trump and his pressure campaign in Ukraine, did not provide testimony to either the House or Senate as part of the president’s impeachment. At Wednesday’s event, Bolton noted he had not been subpoenaed for such information.
“In no case did I say I would reject a subpoena,” he said.
“I can’t imagine withholding my testimony with or without a subpoena,” Rice countered.
Bloomberg has pumped $464M of his own fortune so far into White House bid
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg plowed more than $464 million into his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination through the end of January, his campaign announced Thursday — blowing past all previous records for self-funding candidates in his quest to face President Donald Trump in November’s general election.
The media and business data tycoon spent more than $220.6 million in January alone — much of it on advertising and to quickly assemble a campaign staff that now tops more than 2,000, his aides said.
Elizabeth Warren gives her campaign much-needed boost with fiery debate performance
Elizabeth Warren delivered a shot of adrenaline to her wobbling campaign during a ferocious debate performance on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
The Massachusetts senator finished off pace in the first two contests of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, raising doubts over her path to the nomination and questions about her staying power. But with her campaign possibly on the line and, many have suggested, on the ropes, Warren turned in a masterclass that translated into a fundraising haul of more than $1 million over less than two hours, according to a tweet from her chief mobilization officer.
That fresh infusion of cash is critical to Warren’s hopes of outrunning her rivals over what her campaign has insisted will be a marathon primary season. She hammered the moderates over their more modest plans, jabbed Sen. Bernie Sanders over his campaign’s tactics and hacked away, throughout the night, at former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
US and UK accuse Russia of major cyber attack on Georgia
The U.S., UK, and Georgia accused the Russian military Thursday of being behind a major 2019 cyber attack on Georgia that disrupted “several thousand Georgian government and privately-run websites and interrupted the broadcast of at least two major television stations.”
“On October 28, 2019, the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) Main Center for Special Technologies (GTsST, also known as Unit 74455 and Sandworm) carried out a widespread disruptive cyber attack against the country of Georgia,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
“The United States calls on Russia to cease this behavior in Georgia and elsewhere,” Pompeo said, adding, “We also pledge our support to Georgia and its people in enhancing their cybersecurity and countering malicious cyber actors.”
Victoria’s Secret is going private. It’s only worth $1.1 billion
Victoria’s Secret, the troubled lingerie brand owned by L Brands, is being sold to a private equity firm in a $525 million deal.
Sycamore Partners and L Brands will split control of the brand: The private equity firm is buying a 55% stake, while L Brands is taking control of the remaining 45%, but Victoria’s will be spun off into a fully private company. The two companies announced the deal Thursday.
Leslie Wexner, the 82-year-old billionaire that has run L Brands for several decades, is leaving his position CEO and chairman as part of the transaction. He will remain on L Brands’ board as chairman emeritus.
In a press release, Wexner said that separating Victoria’s Secret into a privately held company “provides the best path to restoring these businesses to their historic levels of profitability and growth.” He praised Sycamore for its “deep experience” in the retail industry and said it will bring a “fresh perspective and greater focus to the business.”
