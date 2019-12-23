Axios: Bolton sharply criticizes Trump’s
N. Korea policy as failingFormer national security adviserJohn Bolton
has issued his sharpest rebuke of the White House’s approach to North Korea’s nuclear ambitionsin a new interview with Axios
published Sunday, asserting that “the idea that we are somehow exerting maximum pressure on North Korea is just unfortunately not true.”
His comments come as North Korea may be preparing to test engines and other components of its missile program, an administration official tells CNN.
Bolton told Axios he does not think the White House “really means it” when President Donald Trump pledges to halt the hermit nation from nuclear weapon development or “it would be pursuing a different course.”
“We’re now nearly three years into the administration with no visible progress toward getting North Korea to make the strategic decision to stop pursuing deliverable nuclear weapons,” he told the news outlet.
Administration officials are monitoring satellite imagery for signs that North Korea may soon conduct a new round of weapons testing to deliver the “Christmas gift” that Pyongyang’s officials have promised the US if it doesn’t ease up on sanctions.
Due to North Korean measures to hide activities at multiple sites, the US cannot be certain what North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may order to be tested, one official said. One scenario suggests a test of a long-range missile or launch of a satellite on a long-range booster.
“Time is on the side of the proliferator,” Bolton told Axios. “The more time there is, the more time there is to develop, test and refine both the nuclear component and the ballistic missile component of the program.”
Boeing CEO Muilenburg ousted
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was ousted on Monday after a tumultuous period in which the company faced a series of setbacks, including two fatal crashes, delays and numerous issues with its 737 Max airplane. Boeing continues to struggle to get its most important product back in the air.
Chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO, effective January 13, 2020.
Boeing said in a press release that its board of directors decided to part ways with Muilenberg in part because its customers and regulators no longer trusted the company’s decision-making.
“A change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders,” the company said.
Boeing’s 737 Max, which was the company’s bestselling commercial jet, was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. It still hasn’t returned to flight, despite Boeing’s efforts to clear a software fix with regulators.
Tesla’s stock just hit a record $420/share
Tesla CEO Elon Musk once said he had a buyer that would take Tesla private at $420 a share. That never happened — but the stock just got there on its own.
Musk tweeted in August last year that he is “considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.” At the time, the share price was $379.57 — nowhere near $420. Speculation about the identity of the mystery buyer was rife, and many investors thought Musk might be making a joke: 420 often refers to the police code for cannabis possession.
That reference was not lost on Musk — and he joked about it Monday.
A week after his tweet, Musk said Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund had approached him more than once about buying the company, but by the end of August 2018, he said, “I believe the better path is for Tesla to remain public,” following a meeting with the company’s board.
His tweets landed Musk in hot water with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as with investors. The SEC found Musk’s tweets had misled shareholders: He never actually secured the funding to take the company private.
Musk paid the regulator $20 million in a settlement fee in October 2018, and he agreed to give up his position as chairman of the company.
Tesla’s stock is up nearly 27% this year.
White Sands has been designated as the newest US national parkThe United States has its 62nd national park.
The White Sands National Monument in southern New Mexico has been officially designated as White Sands National Park.
Legislation to redesignate White Sands was included in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020.
Located in the Tularosa Basin, White Sands is one of the world’s great natural wonders. The 275 square miles of desert makes White Sands the world’s largest gypsum dune field, according to the National Park Service.
Gypsum is a common mineral in rocks around the world and is extremely soft. It can break down easily, and the grains reflect light rather than allowing it to pass through, which gives off its snowy appearance, according to the park service.
What allows gypsum sand to form is water. The park service says that White Sands is a “wet environment” at 100% humidity.
— From wire reports