TV show donates supplies to local hospitals to fight virus
Fox’s “The Resident” is doing its part to protect the residents — and other health care workers — at an Atlanta-area hospital amid the spread coronavirus.
Dr. Karen L. Law, program director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Emory University, posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday showing off a donation of masks, gowns and other supplies made by the team behind the medical drama.
A spokesman for Disney Television Studios, which produces the series, confirmed the donation to CNN.
“To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” Law wrote. “Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture.”
Americans eager for emergency relief will have to wait on Congress
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed to move a massive $1 trillion economic stimulus bill at “warp speed.” But on Capitol Hill, warp speed isn’t that simple — and could mean more than a week before relief comes.
There are many legislative hurdles and ample policy differences that lawmakers still have to iron out. That’s left Republican and Democratic leaders uncertain how quickly a bill can pass Congress, meaning getting a final measure to President Donald Trump’s desk next week is currently the most optimistic assessment.
That means industries and workers now under siege from the damaging economic crisis will be forced to wait for the legislative sausage-making to work its course. And once the bill is eventually passed, it will take time to get implemented, including proposed payments to workers who have been displaced.
Tulsi Gabbard ends 2020 campaign and endorses Joe Biden
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday ended her presidential campaign and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I know Vice President Biden and his wife and am grateful to have called his son Beau, who also served in the National Guard, a friend,” Gabbard said in a statement. “Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people.”
The world’s fastest supercomputer takes a crucial step toward discovering a vaccine
The novel coronavirus presents an unprecedented challenge for scientists: The speed at which the virus spreads means they must accelerate their research.
But this is what the world’s fastest supercomputer was built for.
Summit, IBM’s supercomputer equipped with the “brain of AI,” ran thousands of simulations to analyze which drug compounds might effectively stop the virus from infecting host cells.
The supercomputer identified 77 of them. It’s a promising step toward creating the most effective vaccine.
Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory published their findings in the journal ChemRxiv.
Coronavirus could spark another Great Depression, former Trump adviser warns
The widespread shutdown of the American economy because of the coronavirus could spark a repeat of the Great Depression, former Trump economist Kevin Hassett told CNN on Thursday.
The startling warning from a former White House adviser comes as Wall Street banks say the United States faces an historic collapse in GDP and mounting job losses.
The outbreak has brought the American economy to a near-standstill. Health restrictions have forced retailers, casinos, restaurants and universities to go dark. Once-bustling airports are deserted. Highways and subways are empty. Factories are shutting down.
“We’re going to have to either have a Great Depression, or figure out a way to send people back to work even though that’s risky,” Hassett told CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “Because at some point, we can’t not have an economy, right?”
