Prosecution rests in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial after 6 accusers testify
The prosecution has rested in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trialafter six women provided graphic testimony
about unwanted sexual attacks and advances.
Over the past two weeks, prosecutors said Weinstein was a powerful movie producer who used that power to prey on young, inexperienced women hoping to establish their movie careers. Twenty-eight witnesses testified in all.
Weinstein is charged with five counts, including rape, criminal sexual act and predatory sexual assault, which is punishable by up to life in prison. His defense can now call its own witnesses. Weinstein is not expected to testify.
Prank callers, internet trolls sought to sow chaos in Iowa caucuses
Supporters of President Donald Trump worsened this week’s Iowa caucus breakdown by placing prank phone calls that hindered the reporting of results, the Iowa Democratic Party said on Thursday.
The malicious calls were part of what Mandy McClure, a state party spokeswoman, said was an “unusually high volume of inbound calls” to the party’s caucus hotline.
“The unexplained, and at times hostile, calls contributed to the delay in the Iowa Democratic Party’s collection of results,” McClure said in a statement to CNN, “but in no way affected the integrity of information gathered or the accuracy of data sets reported.”
The party’s claims were bolstered by a number of social media posts viewed by CNN that proclaimed a desire to disrupt the caucuses. Due to the anonymous nature of the posts, CNN was unable to independently verify that the social media users in fact made the phone calls they claimed to have placed.
At least two phone numbers linked to the Iowa Democratic Party were posted on 4chan, an online message board.
Resolution to condemn Pelosi for ripping up Trump’s speech tabled
House Democrats voted Thursday afternoon to table a Republican disapproval resolution condemning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.
The party-line vote of 224-193 wasn’t on the resolution itself, but instead was a procedural move to set it aside and end debate on the measure. Independent Rep. Justin Amash voted with Democrats to table the resolution.
Republicans introduced the resolution after Pelosi, in a dramatic move captured on camera, tore her copy of the president’s speech at the end of his annual address to Congress on Tuesday night. Earlier in the night, the president appeared to snub the House speaker by ignoring her attempt at a handshake.
Sponsored by Texas Rep. Kay Granger, the resolution called Pelosi’s conduct at the State of the Union “a breach of decorum” that “degraded the proceedings of the joint session.”
In her weekly press conference Thursday, Pelosi again slammed Trump’s address and defended ripping it up afterward.
“I tore up a manifesto of mistruths,” she said. “It was necessary to get the attention of the American people to say, ‘This is not true. And this is how it affects you.’ And I don’t need any lessons from anyone, especially the President of the United States, about dignity.”
Trump told Guaido he will soon take new action on Venezuela
President Donald Trump pledged more action to ramp up pressure on Venezuela’s embattled President Nicolas Maduro during a White House meeting Wednesday with Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader who is recognized by the U.S. and more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s interim president, a source familiar with the meeting said.
Meeting in the Oval Office, Trump told Guaido there would be new U.S. government actions concerning Venezuela in the next month, the source said, although it wasn’t immediately clear what those actions might be. The U.S. has been mulling additional sanctions targeting Russia for its ongoing oil purchases from Venezuela and the source said Guaido hoped Trump was referring to impending action on that front.
Guaido left his meeting with Trump feeling “upbeat, thinking this will help him regain momentum on the ground” in Venezuela, according to one source. But Guaido is also aware that he needs to move fast.
New software glitch was discovered on Boeing’s 737 MaxA new software issue has been discovered on the Boeing 737 Max, but the company said Thursday it does not think it will further delay its return to service. The company said the issue involves an indicator light staying on longer than intended. The light is associated with the stabilizer trim system, which raises and lowers the plane’s nose.
“We are incorporating a change to the 737 Max software prior to the fleet returning to service to ensure that this indicator light only illuminates as intended.”
