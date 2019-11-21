AIDS Memorial Quilt
will head home to San Francisco after 32 yearsThe AIDS Memorial Quilt is getting a new home and returning to the place where it was created.
The famed quilt is moving from Atlanta back to San Francisco, where it will take up permanent residence.
Members of the NAMES Project Foundation announced the news on Wednesday along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-California).
As part of the transition, the project said it has agreed to jointly gift care and stewardship of the quilt’s archives to the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, making this collection available through the world’s largest public library.
“The National AIDS Memorial and The Quilt, through their very existence, have had a tremendous impact in telling the story of the AIDS crisis and the AIDS movement, a story of social justice,” said John Cunningham, executive director of the National AIDS Memorial.
Calif. Supreme Court says law requiring candidates to turn over tax returns is invalidThe California Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled the state’s new law that requires presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns for the previous five years to get on the ballot is invalid.
The ruling is a win for President Donald Trump, who is resisting efforts to turn over his tax returns.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law in July, and it was immediately challenged in court by the President, Republican voters, the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of California.
Chief Justice Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye wrote in the opinion that the law “is in conflict with the Constitution’s specification of an inclusive open presidential primary ballot.”
Two Air Force pilots killed in jet crash in Oklahoma
Two U.S. Air Force personnel were killed when two T-38 training aircraft crashed near Vance Air Base in Oklahoma Thursday morning during a “routine training mission,” the Air Force said in a statement.
“Two Vance Air Force Base Airmen were killed in an aircraft mishap at approximately 9:10 a.m. today,” the statement said.
The Air Force initially said that four Air Force personnel had been aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident, the status of the other two service members was not immediately clear.
The statement said that “Vance emergency response personnel are on scene to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts” and that “a safety investigation team will investigate the incident.”
SpaceX prototype blows its top during ground test mishap
SpaceX’s Mars rocket prototype burst apart during a ground test, a setback for the company as it works to develop a spaceship capable of taking humans and cargo to deep space.
Engineers at a SpaceX facility in south Texas were running a test on Wednesday that was meant to check how well the vehicle, nicknamed Starship Mark-1, withstands high pressure when a metal cap on top of the vehicle burst off. Pieces of aluminum were flying, vapor spewed into the area and local SpaceX fans captured footage of the bulkhead landing nearby.
SpaceX said in a statement that there were “no injuries, nor is this a serious setback.”
“The purpose of today’s test was to pressurize systems to the max, so the outcome was not completely unexpected,” the statement reads.
Colorado district closes 40-plus schools due to outbreak of norovirusA school district in Colorado has closed more than 40 schools for two days after a virus outbreak rapidly spread through the student population, according to school officials.
It’s the first time the Mesa County Valley School District 51 has had to close all schools due to illness, the district said Wednesday.
“We are taking this highly unusual action because this virus is extremely contagious and spreading quickly across our schools,” Nursing Coordinator Tanya Marvin said in the statement.
Norovirus, sometimes called the “stomach bug,” is easily spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than a dozen schools in the state’s 14th largest district reported increased absences “due to illness and several incidences of vomiting in public areas of the schools,” according to the Mesa County Public Health Department.
“Onset of symptoms for both types of viruses, including vomiting, is incredibly fast. The second version also causes fever in several cases,” the district statement said.
