Democratic National Convention pushed back to August
The Democratic National Convention has been pushed back to the week of August 17 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the committee tasked with planning the event announced on Thursday.
The change represents a dramatic shift for the party, which has worked for months to host a convention in Milwaukee in mid-July. While officials began planning for contingencies in the face of the spreading coronavirus, many had remained hopeful that the virus would abate and allow Democrats to host the supremely important event.
Representatives for former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaigns were consulted on the decision to move the Democratic National Convention from July to August, two Democratic officials tell CNN. Biden currently holds a significant lead over Sanders in the nomination fight and is the party’s frontrunner.
Passengers will be allowed off Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships off FloridaA pair of cruise ships carrying more than 200 guests and crew with flu-like symptoms will be allowed to dock in Florida’s Port of Everglades Thursday, ending a nightmarish voyage disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
A conditional agreement between the cruise line and local authorities will allow healthy passengers to go home while the sick remain on board for treatment, Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief said Thursday.
After days of uncertainty over their final destination, the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships were to have passengers disembark Thursday afternoon at the Fort Lauderdale port, according to Sharief.
3,
000% jump in jobless claims has devastated the US job market
The last three weeks have marked one of the most devastating periods in history for the American job market, as first-time claims for unemployment benefits have surged more than 3,000% since early March.
Businesses continue to lay off and furlough workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
6.6 million U.S. workers filed for their first week of unemployment benefits in the week ending March 28, according to the Department of Labor — a new historic high.
That was far greater than economists had expected, and more than 3,000% the pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment claims at this level suggest a severe job market decline hardly any American alive has ever seen in their lifetimes.
Surplus forces dairy farmers to dump hundreds of thousands of gallons of
milk
Dairy farmers across Wisconsin are being asked to dump all their milk for the next week.
A milk surplus has arisen during the coronavirus crisis. Schools, that would normally have milk in their cafeterias, are now closed.
Many stores are limiting milk sales per family and plenty of households stocked up on milk at the beginning of the pandemic and don’t need any right now.
Ryan Elbe at Golden “E” Dairy farm in West Bend said they got a call from Farmers of America on Tuesday, asking them if they would be willing to dump their milk.
“All I know is, apparently, they can’t bottle milk they have nowhere to take it to,” Elbe said.
Elbe said they are going to be reimbursed for the milk they dump, but it is an incredible waste.
“Everything here is the same, it’s going to remain going the same. We’re going to feed our cows high quality feed, we’re going to continue milking them, we’re going to continue caring for the cows,” Elbe said. “The only thing is the milk is not leaving the farm. It is not getting loaded onto the milk tankers. It’s going directly down the drain.”
Pelosi announces House committee on coronavirus crisis to exercise oversight
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced the creation of a new bipartisan House select committee on the coronavirus crisis that will exercise oversight of the federal response to the pandemic and be chaired by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn.
The speaker told reporters on a conference call that the committee’s immediate focus will be on “the here and now,” not the Trump administration’s initial response to the pandemic, though she said there will come a time when such a review will be appropriate.
She said the committee will “have an expert staff and the committee will be empowered to examine all aspects of the federal response to coronavirus and to ensure that the taxpayers dollars are being wisely and efficiently spent to save lives, deliver relief, and benefit our economy.”
Pelosi said the committee will be able to exercise oversight and would have the authority to issue subpoenas.
“It’s no use having a committee unless you have subpoena power,” she said.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.