34 missing in California dive-boat fire that resulted in numerous fatalities
Thirty-four passengers are missing from a 75-foot commercial diving boat that caught fire early Monday off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, officials said.
Though Ventura County spokesman Bill Nash confirmed there were multiple fatalities aboard the boat, dubbed the “Conception,” he said he did not have the exact number of casualties.
Rescuers were able to save the five crew members, who were awake in the main cabin and jumped off of the boat, Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester said. The passengers were below deck in the berthing area that’s primarily used for sleeping, the Coast Guard’s Aaron Bemis told CNN.
“The report that we got is that they were trapped by the fire,” Bemis said. “The fire was so intense that even after it was put out, we’re not able to actually embark the vessel and look for survivors at this point. It’s still ongoing.”
Bemis could not confirm any fatalities, he said.
Good Samaritans rescued the crew members and took them aboard, the Coast Guard said. One suffered minor injuries.
Report: Trump adminofficials split over CIA presence in Afghanistan
Trump administration officials are split over whether to expand the CIA’s role in Afghanistan after the U.S. reduces the number of troops in the country, according The New York Times.
Senior White House officials have proposed the move, which CIA and military officials say could strain American talks with the Taliban to end the war, the Times reported Tuesday.
Gina Haspel, CIA director, has also reportedly expressed concerns about the plan with other administration officials and said the agency depends heavily on the military for airstrikes, surveillance, medical support and bomb technicians, according to the report which cites interviews with several current and former officials who have been briefed on the discussions.
Those who support the plan believe it could address the key concern that a withdrawal of U.S. forces would not prevent terrorist groups from once again using Afghanistan for terrorist operations, according to the paper.
Why mounting a racial discrimination lawsuit is a rare step for the Trump team
The Justice Department sued Baltimore County, Maryland, and its police department last week, accusing them of discriminating against black applicants for entry-level police jobs — a rare step in making an allegation of systemic misconduct by law enforcement under the Trump administration.
The lawsuit alleges a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination against employees or applicants based on race, among other things. It appears to be one of the only examples of a so-called pattern-or-practice lawsuit — a full-scale civil rights inquiry into policing practice — filed under the President Donald Trump-led Department of Justice against a police agency. While the type of investigation was used throughout the Obama administration, in line with a national reckoning over officer-involved shootings, the Justice Department in recent years has largely avoided the practice as they’ve shifted tone to one that embraces rank and file police and prioritizes morale over sweeping reform efforts.
According to the lawsuit, the police force, which covers a largely suburban area outside the city of Baltimore, used a written exam to test for things like reading comprehension and “interpretation of data,” and black applicants failed at a statistically significant higher rate than white applicants.
“As a result of its use of these written examinations, Baltimore County has hired fewer African American applicants as BCPD entry-level police officers and police cadets since January 1, 2013 than it would have had it used a non-discriminatory screening device,” the lawsuit contends.
Immigration agency to re-open some requests to defer deportation
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Monday that it will re-open some pending cases of those applying for relief from deportation after a move to end deferment requests prompted concerns among undocumented families, some of whom are seeking relief for medical issues.
Earlier this month, USCIS sent letters to family members who had requested relief from deportation, saying the agency’s field offices “no longer consider requests for deferred action,” except for certain military exceptions.
The change in policy stoked fear and confusion for families, and took Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has discretion to determine who will and won’t be arrested or deported, by surprise.
After media reports surfaced about the change in policy, USCIS said its field offices would no longer consider nonmilitary requests for deferred action — temporary relief from deportation. On Monday, the agency appeared to slightly reverse course, saying that it would “reopen non-military deferred action cases that were pending on August 7.”
